News

Nollywood actress becomes Highbridge brand ambassador

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu Comment(0)

Renowned Nollywood actress and movie producer, Joke Jigan, is set to explore the exciting world of real estate marketing.

She has just earned for herself a new deal, which makes her the brand ambassador of Highbridge Homes Limited.

Joke closed the juicy deal recently when when she signed a one-year contract with the Managing Director of the leading real estate brands, Mr Olawale Popoola, whose headquarters is located on the bourgeoning Lekki corridors of Lagos State.

Speaking during a colourful reception held at Royals Plaza, along Lekki-Epe Expressway, Joke said: “I am very glad to announce to my fans that I just got signed on as Highbridge Homes Limited Brand Ambassador. And I am very excited about it. I can say that I’m the happiest person on earth today.”

The Nollywood actress is indeed optimistic that she will bring in “lots of clients, greater positivity and close in more sales for Highbridge Homes Limited,” even though it’s her first time to take a plunge into the competitive world of real estate marketing.

She is equally excited about the fact that her first experience is with a reputable firm like Highbridge Homes Limited. “You know what? A whole lot of goodies comes with my new status as Highbridge Homes Brand Ambassador. Please, do not ask for more details. Let’s leave it at that; because the package is awesome.”

“I am going to utilise all social media handles, television and print media to sell the brand out there; because as I am selling the brand I am also selling myself. Yes; I can quit acting for real estate,” Joke added.

Obviously, the Managing Director of Highbridge Homes Limited indeed made the right choice in picking Joke, who in all ramifications has shown herself as a soul mate. “I am very happy he chose me. Highbridge and I will go places. From its current level of performance, we will go to blown capacity,

“I admire the skills of the MD of Highbridge, very much. He is a very focussed and hard working person. He knows his onions in this business; he has been doing it for years and he is never distracted. I’m certain that my coming into the firm will do a hole lot to bring more customer to Highbridge Real Estate firm,” Joke assured.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

GBV: Aisha Buhari calls for harmonisation of laws

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has called for harmonisation of existing laws in the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country. Represented by the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, at an interactive forum on GBV hosted by the Nigeria Governors Wives Against (NGVA- GBV), Buhari said experiences had shown that any meaningful […]
News

Why crashed helicopter had no black box – AIB

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Despite the fact that the ill-fated Quorum Aviation Limited helicopter was not fitted with Flight Data Recorder (FDR), popularly known as the Black Box, the agency said investigation into the crash would not be hampered. AIB’s Commissioner, Mr. Akin Olateru, at a press briefing on the accident in Lagos yesterday, disclosed that the preliminary report […]
News

Eulogies as family, friends extol Iyayi’s legacies

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The children, friends, and business associates of the late industrialist, Dr. Efianayi Iyayi, over the week took time to celebrate the business mogul, who was renowned for his philanthropist gestures, highlighting his contributions and legacies to the development of Edo State, and Nigeria in general. The occasion was the second anniversary of Iyayi’s death, which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica