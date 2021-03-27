Nollywood actress, Belinda Effah, announces official name change

Nollywood actress, Belinda Effah, has revealed that she will now be addressed as Grace-Charis Bassey Effah. Confirming the new development, the actress held an Instagram live chat on Thursday where she revealed that though her last name remains unchanged despite opting to change her first and middle name. She, however, did not reveal what prompted the change. “I, formerly known as Belinda Uyu Effah, now wish to be known as Grace-Charis Bassey Effah. All former documents remain valid. General public please take note,” Effah even as she also shared via Instagram post. The actress further disclosed that the name change occurred last year but she only recently decided to make it public, coinciding with the unveiling of her new business name. Effah joins the list of actors who have changed their official names in recent times. Recall Toyin Abraham announced a change of name back in 2017.
