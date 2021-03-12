Nollywood actress, Bola Onifade, reveals her winning strategies

Omobolanle Onifade Boluwatife is an actress and a realtor. She is the producer of the award winning movie, ‘The Wizard’. Boluwatife is currently a regular face on the screen in the series ‘Elenini’. Born and raised in the ancient city of Abeokuta in Ogun State, she had her primary and secondary education there before proceeding to the Polytechnic Ibadan in 2015 for her National Diploma as an Estate Surveyor and Valuation. She is currently doing her HND in same institution. Talking about her sojourn in Nollywood, she said it all began from the church. “My acting history started when I was still a very young child in the church, Christ Apostolic Church. Because I love to work for God and I love to get noticed. I also love to display my talent for people to see and love me.

“When I noticed my passion for acting, I proceeded to an acting school (Goshen Universal Academia) which is the academic institute of Oreofe Films and Theatre Productions company,” she said. According to her, professionally, she started to chase my career in Nollywood in 2015 when she joined Bwealth Films Production owned by a Yoruba actress Biola Adekunle in Abeokuta. The sexy actress produced her first movie known as ‘The Wizard’ in 2019. It was premiered in 2020 on YouTube via Libra TV channel. “My first production was ‘The Wizard’.

It talks about a young child with a special power from birth,” she added. She also said that her mentors are Dr. Oreofe Williams, Miss Bola Solate, Mrs Ojo Judith, Bello Gbolagade and her late father, Onifade Adekunle. Aside acting, she is also a realtor and works for the popular Adron Homes and Property. She joined them in 2017 at Ibadan as their Business Manager in Real Estate and has won awards of best staff countless number of times and has a lot of client cabals.

Like this: Like Loading...