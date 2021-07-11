Body & Soul

Nollywood actress, Dakore, is the new brand ambassador of Samsung

Samsung Nigeria has unveiled Nollywood actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, as brand ambassador for its Consumer Electronics division.

Dakore, as she is popular called by her teeming fans, will be working closely with the brand, using her star power to raise awareness for Samsung consumer electronics products and ultimately, contribute to making Samsung the preferred brand in the West African sub-region.

 

According to Danny Kim, managing director, Samsung Nigeria, Dakore represents the values that Samsung has stood for over the years: “The Samsung brand stands for quality, innovation, change, discovery, self-expression and excellence in performance.

 

These very same qualities are exemplified by Dakore, whose quality and depth of work as well as versatility as an artiste have endeared her to Nigerians today.

 

We are indeed very proud and privileged to have her as our brand ambassador.”

 

Marketing Manager, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Nigeria, Chika Nnadozie, said the signing of the award-winning actress is an opportunity for Samsung to reach out to her teeming fans and its customers through the Nigeria movie industry.

“It is important to us, as a brand, to connect with customers at all touch points and, in so doing, we have chosen Dakore, who is one of the biggest stars in Nollywood, the movie industry here in Nigeria, which is one of the passion points of people in West Africa” she added.

 

Dakore expressed delight over her choice as an ambassador by the electronics giant.

 

“Samsung is one of the biggest brands in the world and I am thrilled to be working with them at this stage in my career. This partnership is a mutually beneficial relationship which I will hold dearly,”

