Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha hit Yul Edochie over polygamy

Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha, has berated Yul Edochie, her colleague, for boasting about the “blessings” of marrying a second wife.

In April, Yul announced the arrival of a child with Judy Austin, his lover, to the chagrin of May Edochie, his first wife. The actor also unveiled Judy as his second wife, generating mixed reactions across social media platforms.

In an Instagram post, the actor bragged about the blessings that have come to his household since he took a second wife. The 40-year-old film star also backed his claim on polygamy with reference to some “great men in the Bible” who trod that path.

Reacting to Yul’s post, Georgina tackled the actor in an Instagram post, saying he shouldn’t have married a second wife without the consent of his first wife. The actress said although marrying a second wife isn’t a crime, Yul’s approach to polygamy was “wrong”.

She also accused him of “committing adultery and disrespecting” his first wife, adding that he has “failed traditionally, and scripturally”. “My dearest brother Yul @yuledochie I appreciate that you acknowledged you wronged your wife, May @mayyuledochie,” she wrote. “I don’t recall anyone saying marrying a second wife is a crime.

Our culture permits that, and some Christians take more than one wife. There is a reason they say process and intent matter. “It’s one thing to impregnate another woman (adultery) while you are still married without discussing with your wife your desire to marry a second wife, which our traditions demand.

“Since you are quoting our traditions on polygamy, have you forgotten there are rules for such engagements?

Most of us have parents who were born into polygamy. “Who will tell you that their mothers brought the new wife home for their husbands, which is a sign of her giving her blessings to her husband. I bet you know that is our culture and traditions.

“Taking a second wife because you impregnated her while still married is not noble; it is called adultery, and God punished most great men in the Bible you are quoting for such acts.

“Marrying the same woman without the knowledge of your wife until she finds out on social media via a blog; is the worst kind of betrayal of trust. There is nothing noble in what you did.”

“You don’t force polygamy on people when they are not prepared for it. Give them an option. Not everyone has the grace to be a polygamist. So both traditionally and scripturally, you failed.

