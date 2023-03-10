Arts & Entertainments Politics

Nollywood Actress, Hilda Dokubo Emerges Labour Party Chairman In Rivers 

Posted on Author Patrick Chilaka Comments Off on Nollywood Actress, Hilda Dokubo Emerges Labour Party Chairman In Rivers 

The Rivers State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has appointed Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo as the Acting Chairman of the party in the state.

This is coming days before the rescheduled governorship and state assembly elections billed to hold on March 18.

The appointment of Dokubo follows the tenure expiration and dissolution of the caretaker committee led by Dienye Pepple, according to a statement signed by the National Chairman, Julius Abure, on Thursday.

The new committee includes Philip Loveday as Secretary and Gogo Wellington as Publicity Secretary.

Abure also stated that the appointment letter was only valid for one month.

The Labour Party’s leadership announced on Tuesday the immediate dissolution of the executive council of its Rivers State branch.

According to a statement signed by Abure, the party’s state officials were sacked because of anti-party activities and corruption in the management of the party’s funds.

The dissolution followed reports that the party’s state chapter had disbanded in order to support Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate Sim Fubara.

He disclosed that those in charge in the state, where the presidential mandate of the party’s standard bearer, Peter Obi, was openly stolen, should step down pending a full investigation into what happened at the last election was completed.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Irie Vibes 2020 set to hold in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Irie Vibes, an art and music event, and also a platform for the Prevention and eradication of Cervical Cancer, is set to hold tomorrow during the Lagos Fringe Festival taking place at Freedom Park Lagos.   Organised by Shimmers Productions Services in collaboration with 09.16 Enterprises, this initiative is a three in one party package […]
Politics

2023: Political space shrinks for women

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

No end in sight to breaking of glass ceiling against women in governance   FELIX NWANERI reports that despite Nigeria’s adoption of the National Policy of Women to address the imbalance of female representation in governance, women are gradually becoming mere cheerleaders given the poor number of women seeking for elective positions in the 2023 […]
Politics

APC, PDP can only continue cycle of failure – SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

Prince Adewole Adebayo is the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Adebayo, a successful international lawyer and businessman whose business interest cuts across media, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, green energy among others, stated that the preoccupation of some of the people who have been in government since 1999 is to capture power, institutions, national assets […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica