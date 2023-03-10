Nollywood Actress, Hilda Dokubo Emerges Labour Party Chairman In Rivers 

The Rivers State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has appointed Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo as the Acting Chairman of the party in the state.

This is coming days before the rescheduled governorship and state assembly elections billed to hold on March 18.

The appointment of Dokubo follows the tenure expiration and dissolution of the caretaker committee led by Dienye Pepple, according to a statement signed by the National Chairman, Julius Abure, on Thursday.

The new committee includes Philip Loveday as Secretary and Gogo Wellington as Publicity Secretary.

Abure also stated that the appointment letter was only valid for one month.

The Labour Party’s leadership announced on Tuesday the immediate dissolution of the executive council of its Rivers State branch.

According to a statement signed by Abure, the party’s state officials were sacked because of anti-party activities and corruption in the management of the party’s funds.

The dissolution followed reports that the party’s state chapter had disbanded in order to support Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate Sim Fubara.

He disclosed that those in charge in the state, where the presidential mandate of the party’s standard bearer, Peter Obi, was openly stolen, should step down pending a full investigation into what happened at the last election was completed.

