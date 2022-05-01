Body & Soul

Nollywood actress, Judith Audu, sad about orphaned children in Maiduguri IDPs

Award-winning Nollywood actress, Judith Audu, is saddened by the growing number of orphaned children in the Internally Displaced People (IDP) Camp in North Eastern State, Maiduguri. Audu who visited the Maiduguri IDP in company of Saudi Arabian actress Aseel Omran in continuation of her work with the United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR, called on well meaning Nigerians to support the citizens who were displaced by conflict.

Judith Audu noted that it was overwhelmingly sad to see a lot of orphan and vulnerable children that may and will never see their parents or family members again, a lot of elderly that have also lost their children and lost connection with their family members.

She further called on well-meaning individuals to render support to provide for IDPs’ basic needs and engage them in empowerment and livelihood programs to be self-reliant and provide for their families again. Both actresses visited Gubio IDP camp along Damasak road, which hosts over 4,000 households and more than 42,000 displaced persons and other vulnerable groups.

 

According to Audu, UNHCR Nigeria and other local and international NGOs and partners are doing their best to help these IDPs get their lives back by engaging them in empowerment and livelihood programs, psychological evaluation, education for children and provision of their daily needs. Omran, a UNHCR high profile supporter, was on a mission to give hope to the IDPs while raising support to meet some of their needs.

 

According to her, God has blessed us with good so that we can give from it. “Alhamdulillah for every blessing. Alhamdulillah for the ability to help and feel for people. I wish every able person donates what they can with all my heart because even a little gives them a lot. In these circumstances, food and water are their only need,” she said.

 

The group also visited the Future Prowess Islamic Foundation in Maiduguri. Barrister Zannah Mustapha, a UNHCR NANSEN award winner in 2017 and top ten CNN Heroes of 2021, founded the school in 2007 to deal with the challenges brought about by the insurgency in the North East and to cater for orphans and less privileged children that can’t afford school. Since the school’s inception, he has provided education for more than 2,000 deprived children in Maiduguri.

 

