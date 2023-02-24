Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, share relationship tips with fans

Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode, says, men who marry soon after ending long-term relationships are making the wrong decision. Olayode expressed her thoughts in a lengthy Instagram message, in which she expressed her frustration with how some people handle breakups and the pain it causes their loved ones. She further stated that ending a relationship without proper communication and leaving the partner in the dark is not good.

The actress stated that she wants to use her voice to help a friend who is in a similar situation. “Ever gone through this b e f o r e ? How did you heal? Your response can help me figure out how to be there for my friend.I have heard stories of guys breaking up with people for no reason.

They would say “ it’s not you it’s me, you’re too good for me, you deserve a better man”. Etc. Of course they deserve a better man!!! “This is more painful because it happened to some close to me, we can do better honestly.

Don’t just break up with people, without proper communication, leaving them in the dark to figure out what went wrong.

Anyway, I believe that this is for the greater good, of anyone who has gone through or is going through any form of heartbreak, it is not the end, it is not over, talk to God about it, and allow him to heal you and walk the journey with you, trust me,

He’s got greater plans for you!” The actress once opened up about a painful past relationship. She admitted that after a few months of dating, her partner broke up with her for an unspecified reason

Like this: Like Loading...