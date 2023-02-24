Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, share relationship tips with fans

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode, says, men who marry soon after ending long-term relationships are making the wrong decision. Olayode expressed her thoughts in a lengthy Instagram message, in which she expressed her frustration with how some people handle breakups and the pain it causes their loved ones. She further stated that ending a relationship without proper communication and leaving the partner in the dark is not good.

The actress stated that she wants to use her voice to help a friend who is in a similar situation. “Ever gone through this b e f o r e ? How did you heal? Your response can help me figure out how to be there for my friend.I have heard stories of guys breaking up with people for no reason.

They would say “ it’s not you it’s me, you’re too good for me, you deserve a better man”. Etc. Of course they deserve a better man!!! “This is more painful because it happened to some close to me, we can do better honestly.

Don’t just break up with people, without proper communication, leaving them in the dark to figure out what went wrong.

Anyway, I believe that this is for the greater good, of anyone who has gone through or is going through any form of heartbreak, it is not the end, it is not over, talk to God about it, and allow him to heal you and walk the journey with you, trust me,

He’s got greater plans for you!” The actress once opened up about a painful past relationship. She admitted that after a few months of dating, her partner broke up with her for an unspecified reason

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Over Her Dead Body set for release nationwide

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A new movie, Over Her Dead Body, is set for release, from January 7, 2022, in all cinemas nationwide.   Written, produced and directed by Sola Osofisan, Over Her Dead Body is a refreshingly hilarious spin on the mother-in-law vs. daughter in-law story. Mothers have an undeniable grip on their sons.   The bond between […]
Arts & Entertainments

Jim Iyke advocates against online bullying in new movie, Bad Comments

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Internet trolls have kept the social media abuzz over the years, sparing no one, not even Nollywood star, Jim Iyke, who always has the perfect clapback for them. Internet trolling is something many have experienced at some point and it is the premise upon which Iyke premiered his latest movie, Bad Comments, at the Filmhouse […]
Arts & Entertainments

AKINOLA AKANO: I had gone several months without securing an acting role

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

More known as Segbowe, his role in the popular TV sitcom, Awon Alaadun De, Akinola Akano is an actor, scriptwriter and producer. The actor who has featured in prominent television productions including Hotel Majestic and a brief stint in Tinsel spoke to YUSUFF ADEBAYO about the challenges he faced in his earlier days and how […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica