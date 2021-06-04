Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood actress, Mistura holds 40 classy birthday shindig in Dallas

It was a massive crowd as US-based Nollywood star, Mistura Asunramu celebrated her 40th birthday and 20 year of being a professional actor on May 15, 2021 in Arlington. TX. It was a carnival like, as who is who in entertainment, entrepreneurs, family, friends and fans trooped into the hall to celebrate with Fali Olomi Ni Yankee. Top actors which include Wale Adebayo (Sango), Bayo Bankole (Boy Alinco, Ranti Alore, Lola Faduri, Fadojoe, Adeyemi Mike, Mr and Mrs. Kogberegbe, Bunmi Ojomo, and Ola Ogunkoya were in attendance. The celebrant, Mistura Asunramu said he gives thanks to God for making her see the day and delighted with the way she is being celebrated.

“I will say thank you to Almighty Allah who kept me to see this day. It is a worthwhile celebration. “I thanked everyone present. I appreciate their love towards me. I love you all,” she said. Nollywood actor Tunde Owokoniran, known as Tilapia, was compere of the event, Ranti Alore was the red carpet host while Yinka Rythmz was at his best on the band stand. People travelled far and near from New York, New Jersey, Boston, Maryland, California, Las Vegas, Denton, Plano, Atlanta, Houston, Austin just to mention a few to celebrate the actress.

