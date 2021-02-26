Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing disowns fan who tattooed her names

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing has disowned a fan who tattooed her name on her body. The actress made this known via her Instagram page where she dismissed the die-hard fan over her action. “Na the new trend be this? Aunty Oyinda I just hope those ain’t permanent tattoo.

Cus OYO Le wa oooo. me sef Dey find who to draw wey go dash me small thing.I love you ooo but you ain’t getting more than this very post I no Dey claim wetin I no be.IRE ooooo,” she wrote. In a similar vein, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na also disassociated herself from a fan who tattoed her name on her thighs. She also called on celebrities to stop giving money to people who do such. ‘’How can you do something like this to your own body? Tattoo is permanent.

If you love me and you are my fan, there are ways you can actually show that by always posting my pictures, always on my comment section, always attending my events, seeing me and taking pictures with me. Not tattooing my name on your body. This is wrong. Celebrities that encourage these fans need to stop.’’ she said. In her response, Ka3na’s fan denied getting the tattoo for cash.

Our Reporters

