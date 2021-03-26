Nollywood actress, Nkiru Umeh, expresses concerns over cross-dressing trend

Nollywood actress, Nkiru Umeh, better known as Angel Nikky, has expressed concerns over the growing popularity of cross-dressing in Nigeria. In a post on her Instagram page, the movie star asked if cross-dressing would turn out to be a new pandemic in the country. She also said she’s confused about the new social trend, wondering whether it is a new business to sustain the luxurious lifestyle of its practitioners.

She said: “Cross-dressing/ battle of supremacy among crossdressers, is this another pandemic, should we be worried? What exactly is going on? I’m not understanding. Is cross-dressing about to become a new pandemic in Nigeria now or is it some kind of business? “Again I ask, should we be worried or just mind our business, someone should please explain.”

The social trend in the Nigerian entertainment industry is championed by the likes of Bobrisky, James Brown, Bryan Nwakoro, Jay Boogie and Jay Buggati, who have gone ahead to influence a plethora of upcoming cross-dressers. In January, James Brown had declared that he’s unbreakable during a face-off with Bobrisky, a self-acclaimed transgender. “Let me clear this quickly, l used to like Bobrisky because he reaches out to others. But l don’t know what he’s up to at the moment,” he had said.

“How can l sit down and copy your content, am l that dull? I’m smart and blessed with content. I don’t know why you’re feeling threatened by me. Feeling threatened by me is really a big deal. “This cross-dressing of a thing isn’t meant for one person. I thought he was even trying to check on me only to hear him threatening to deal with me and even kill me.”

