Nollywood actresses are my biggest customers –Abiona

Skincare therapist, Oyindamola Abiona is the CEO HoneyGlow Beauty World, the beautiful and very hardworking lady is at the moment in euphoria of business success. Oyindamola, in this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, says she is the queen of skincare business in Nigeria. Excerpts:

What is your engagement with entertainers, especially the Nollywood actresses? Do they patronize you?

Yes, of course, I have actresses who buy my products and are very satisfied with them. As a matter of fact, HoneyGlow Beauty World has Nollywood actress/producer as an ambassador. Her name is Kemi Korede. You know what it mean to have an actress as ambassador now, she has to use her influence to attract her fans, followers and colleagues to patronize us because she has used the product and know it is 100 per cent free from side effect.

Tell us a bit about yourself and your journey into beauty business?

I’m Oyindamola Abiona, an indigene of Ondo State, but born in Abeokuta, Ogun state, and from a family of five. I am happily married and blessed with children. By the grace of God, I am the CEO Honeyglow Beauty World. My journey into the beauty business started way back in 2015, and trust me, it’s not easy to actually make a name out of the countless skincare brands in Nigeria, striving high and making you stand out amongst others has always been my motor. Surrounding yourself with people that actually want you to grow matters a lot; no advice should be taken for granted if you really want to succeed in the business.

What is HoneyGlow Beauty World all about?

HoneyGlow Beauty World is a certified skincare brand with NAFDAC approval and our major aim is to eradicate rough skin, make your skin flawless without any side effect because our product is specially an organic product, zero chemical.

How long have you been in beauty business?

I have actually being in the Beauty business for 5years now, I started in 2015 and till now am still counting. I remember starting my business with four staffs in 2015 and now I can proudly say I have more than 30 staffs that work with me.

How did you come about your product?

From researching about it, it actually took me time and effort to make research both online and offline, getting the ingredients is another thing entirely. Let me not go into details for now.

How effective are your products?

Super effective, pure organic and zero chemical; they are herbs, roots, fruits and vegetables, and they have absolutely no negative effect. I mix some of the products myself, and ensure proper hygiene.

Are there side effects of using your products?

No, our products are topnotch with no atom of side effect… We are 100 per cent satisfactory with no scam history

Aside from Lagos where you have your head office, which other states can your product be found?

We cover the 36 state of the federation. We are everywhere and we deliver our products promptly to any of the states in Nigeria.

Can you be referred as the queen of skincare in Nigeria?

Oh yeah. I can beat my chest that HoneyGlow is the best with no scam history. Our products are effective and affordable; the rate our clients commend my product is A1. I can proudly say I am the queen of skincare in Nigeria. Soon I will be the best in the world.

Where do you see yourself and your company in the next few years?

I see myself making more effective product to erase the dirty skins both in Nigeria, Africa and oversees. I see my business taking over the international standard of the skincare business God willing.

How has COVID-19 affected your business?

It has affected my business seriously; not just my business though, it has affected more businesses in Nigeria, and I pray this thing ends soon because so many clients want their product delivered to them but the lockdown and restriction has affected us.

How does HoneyGlow reach out to the less privilege around?

I supported the people in my locality with food and lots of package during the pandemic. I also gave a whooping sum of money online as giveaway to also support the needy. Do you have more male or female clients? I have more female than male

Why?

I personally think women are beautiful in their own way and also try as much as possible to look more beautiful, that’s why they go out of their way to get an organic product to beautify their body. Some men usually patronize me and some women come as far as buying products for themselves and for their husband, but the women that do this are not up to 30 percent because I believe men basically don’t have time to cream up. Thanks to all my customers both men and women that have been supporting women from day one…They are the real MVP without them I won’t be here today.

What challenges have you faced in the beauty business?

There is no successful business without challenges; it depends on how you standout and tackle yours. I have faced lots of challenges from NAFDAC officials, competitors and all, but the ability to stand out amongst them all matters in your hand. By God’s grace, I have overcome them all. My company is currently a NAFDAC approved company.

What stands your brand out from other competitors?

I can proudly say our delivery services are topnotch, our products work like magic without side effect and our clients feedback is absolutely incredible and satisfactory.

Which of your products are typically in high demand from customers?

Ranging from my customize whitening kit and more, in fact all my products are typically on high demands from my customers home and abroad. The impressive feedbacks I get on daily basis spore me research for more reliable ingredients to work… I salute my customers.

What level of engagement do you undertake to ensure products are safe for use?

I try as much as possible not to indulge any of my staffs to do my production, because they might mix what they can’t attest to, I personally go as far as staying up all day to monitor my production myself because I am the only one that know the kind of ingredients to use for a particular products.

What advice do you offer customers who might want to indulge in excessive use of some products?

If you check my company’s sticker I always indicate advice my customer to always read before use, it help you to apply them thoroughly, because excessive use of the product without a guild will do more harm than good.

What do you have to tell your fans and customers out there?

Keep pushing, nothing good comes easy.

