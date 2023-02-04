Nollywood acts pause film production for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

The period of electioneering has once again commenced across the country in consonance with the global democratic norm dictating that elections are held periodically in such society. Elections are periods when citizens present themselves to be voted into office while others would now have the opportunity to choose from a pool of gladiators presenting themselves to be elected.

This however presupposes that cleavages usually exist pitching one segment of the society against others in their quest for the control of the soul of that given political space. Such cleavages usually exist in form of the various political platforms that are the vehicles with which for political ascendancy or access. Being political in nature, residents during the election seek to give vent to their aspirations and preferences. It is a general trend for individuals and groups not to have and express their biases for their preferred candidates by campaigning for them in the open space to boost their aspiration. One very critical segment of the creative industry is Nollywood which is globally renowned for excellence as evidenced in the accolades and awards it has earned over a period of time.

It is in this view that some of the practitioners and other stakeholders decided to publicly throw their hats into in the ring by supporting the aspiration of the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Running Mate, Senator Kashim Shettima for the Presidency.

They have not only expressed their preference for the former Lagos State Governor to lead the nation, they have however evolved a platform for the actualization of the dream through an initiative they call, Connecting Grassroots Initiative (CGI. Apart from supporting the bid of APC Presidential ticket, they in their large numbers are also rooting for the re-election bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat for a second term of office. From all indications members of this group are not in any way resting on their oars to make the two respective party tickets triumph at the election scheduled to hold on 25th of February and 15th of March, 2023. They have however been traversing major parts of Lagos to campaign for people to come on board.

Numbering over 100, they have continued embark on a door to door campaign strategy to various spots such as markets, worship centres, recreational spots with a view to complement the efforts of the leadership of the APC in the state to ensure that the progressives message is felt in all parts of the state, particularly at the grassroots levels. In the end, it is envisaged that their efforts will eventually win more votes not just for the two aforementioned tickets but also for all the candidates that have been presented to the public to be voted for at the poll.

For the records members of the CGI have been to many local governments across the metropolis such as Oshodi-Isolo, Mushin, Ikeja, Shomolu, Ajeromi Ifelodun, Bariga, Apapa, Kosofe, Agege, Ifako Ijaiye, Ikorodu and Epe. Saturday Telegraph caught up with the spokesman of the initiative, Ms. Abimbola Akintola to speak on the driving force behind the initiative. She disclosed that it was put in place to engage the masses towards the election.

The veteran Nollywood actress disclosed that there was a need to physically engage Lagosians to know that their PVC remains their ticket to bring on board the right leaders in the country to lead it to progress and development. She added that the decision of members of the group resulted after series of appraisal of candidates of the various political parties that have put themselves forward to lead the country, adding that they eventually settled for the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and for Lagos governorship, the re-election of Babajide Sanwolu for a second term of office. Powered by the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, the CGI team comprises notable actors, producers and directors in the film industry.

Members include notables such as Hajia Fausat Balogun popularly known as Madam Saje, Alhaji Lookman Ebun Oloyede known as Olaiya Igwe, Ms. Bimbo Thomas, Ms. Ireti Osayemi, Mr. Damola Olatunji, Mrs. Toyin Adegbola, Adeniyi Johnson, Kudirat Ogunro, Tayo Odueke amongst others. On what the expectations of members of the initiative are, Akintola stated that “In the end, we hope that we would have contributed our modest efforts in enthroning good governance in the country. “Quality governance methods with quality personalities are what the country needs at this time and we believe that the pair of Asiwaju and Shettima at the national level. Lagos has been doing well with the pair of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat. With them, I know for sure that the country will get a good deal in the end.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...