Nollywood Bad boy ‘Jim Iyke’ is back in his new movie

After a few years away from acting and delving into other endeavours, Prolific Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, is back but this time to release his debut film as an executive producer.

The film, titled; ‘Bad Comments’, we learnt will hit the cinemas nationwide on August 27. ‘Bad Comments’ is a fast-paced fusion of drama and thriller, with a blend of momentary comedic relief.

Inspired by true-life events, it mirrors the life of celebrities and how their careers can be at the mercy of propaganda circulated by social media trolls.

The film reveals an uncommon plot twist, potent enough to provoke ecstatic reactions from an audience, considering its effect during the press screening.

It stars Jim Iyke in the lead role supported by ace actors and music stars such as Osas Ighodaro, Sharon Ooja, Chinwetela Agu, Patience Ozokwor, Ruggedman, Ini Edo and Timaya, among others.

Speaking on the movie, the actor said: “What we intended to achieve is telling a story that resonates with each and everyone in the room; such that when you watch ‘Bad Comments’, you can either relate directly with a character or know someone who has had a similar experience.

And with the reaction in the room today, I am convinced that we achieved it. “One can never tell how far they would go in defending themselves or their loved ones if they are subjected to such attacks, capable of hurting their mental health.”

On what inspired the story, the director, Moses Inwang, famous for films such as ‘Merry Men 2’, ‘Alter Ego’ and ‘Lockdown’, explained: “This film is partly inspired by our friend’s experience – a notable celebrity.

He was devastated by the impact of a troll’s attack on social media and we pondered on what a possible reaction would be. I hinted Jim Iyke and he took interest in it, and so, we teamed up to make magic.”

Distributors, FilmOne Entertainment, are optimistic about the performance of the film when released.

Speaking, Head of Distribution, Ladun Awobokun, said: “It is amazing to see the quality of stories emanating from our creatives, and that are being developed into big screen content.”

Like this: Like Loading...