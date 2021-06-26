Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood can contribute sizable percentage to Nigeria’s economy – Diamond Okechi

Nollywood actor, Diamond Okechi in a recent chat with the media called on Nigeria’s government to start taking Nigerian movie industry seriously and invest in it, as the sector continues to positively affect the economy.
Okechi, who came into limelight with his appearance in 2007 film, ‘The Enemy of the House’, argued that the film industry can become Nigeria’s next oil wealth if the government gives it the attention it deserves.
He said: “Hollywood contributes a sizable percentage to America’s GDP. Likewise, Bollywood is one of the mainstays of the Indian economy. There is nothing stopping Nollywood from becoming a big money-spinning sector for Nigeria.”
He said further: “With significant funds invested in the sector and an enabling national policy on film, Nollywood will become the envy of the world. We have the creative talents to produce the best films in the world. Check out our products on Netflix. They are testaments that we have what it takes to position Nollywood as the No 1 film industry in the world.”
Diamond Okechi, however, praised Nigerian filmmakers for against all odds making Nollywood recognised worldwide.
He said: “Despite the economic challenges in the country, Nollywood actors and producers did not relent, but rather we are finding ways around the adversities and have continue to produce edifying movies for our fans.”
Diamond Okechi is an Anambra State indigene, from a family of six.
Since his journey into Nollywood, Diamond Okechi has maintained a clean slate. No controversy, no negative vibes around him.
The soft spoken thespian says he loves meeting people and making new friends.

