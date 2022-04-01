Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood comedian, ‘Dejo’ Tunfulu, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

Nollywood has yet been thrown into mourning as Yoruba actor, Dejo Tunfulu is confirmed dead.

The news was broken by several colleagues of the late actor as they mourn him on their Instagram pages.

The late Yoruba actor recently reportedly suffered unexpected bleeding on the set of his new movie.

However, the cause of death of Kunle Mac-Tokunbo popularly known as ‘Dejo Tunfulu’ could not be ascertained as at press time

 

Reporter

