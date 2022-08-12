News

Nollywood, EFCC partner to fight against corruption

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s movie industry, (aka Nollywood), is set to collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) in the fight against corruption. A delegation of relevant guilds and seasoned filmmakers drawn from across the country stated this during a courtesy call to the Executive Chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, yesterday in Abuja. The team was led to the commission by Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director/CEO, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFCVB), regula-tors of Nigerian film industry.

Nollywood stakeholders present at the event included Fred Amata, Zik Zulu, Francis Duru, Eucharia Anunobi, Hilda Dokubo, Anne Njemanze, Hadiza Muhammad and Shan George. Others are Saidu Balogun, Kosoko Adesola, Ahmad Sarari, Makama Mu’azu and Agatha Amata, the CEO of Inside Out Media Limited, as well as the management team of the NFVCB. In his speech, Thomas said the meeting was conceived to strategize on how filmmakers can collaborate with the EFCC and make movies that will publicised its activities in combating financial crimes. He said: “This meeting was well thought out by stakeholders after they observed the Chaiman’s commitment, passion and professionalism in the fight against financial crimes in the country. “Therefore, when they approached me with the idea, I did not have to think twice to embrace it.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the entertainment landscape will never remain the same after this parley with the stakeholders. “I am already envisaging harder times for operators in the film industry who engage in financial crimes as the youngest and ‘numero uno’ crime fighter is about to entertain our plight. “The board is very confident that this parley will strategize on how filmmakers can collaborate with the EFCC and make movies that will try to publicize its efforts in combating financial crimes in the country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari can’t cajole me to disregard Constitution, says Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State at the weekend proved to Nigerians that he was not an enemy of President Muhammadu Buhari as misconstrued in some quarters owing to his criticism of some of his policies and actions that were not in the interest of the masses.   Ortom pledged his unflinching loyalty to the […]
News

Kentucky tornadoes: Biden reaches out to affected US states

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President Joe Biden has said the government will do everything it possibly can to help central areas of the country devastated by tornadoes. Biden has signed a Federal Emergency Disaster Declaration, releasing funds for Kentucky, the worst affected state, reports the BBC. He said the storms were among the largest in US history. […]
News

2023: Arewa youths berate Itse Sagay over comments on Kogi gov

Posted on Author Baba Negedu,

For saying that the Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello has not done enough to contest the 2023 Presidential election, youths from the north under the auspices of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has berated Professor Itse Sagay, saying “Sagay goofed real time”. AYCF’s National President, Alhaii Yerima Shettima told newsmen in Kaduna that Prof […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica