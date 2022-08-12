Nollywood, EFCC partner to fight against corruption

Nigeria’s movie industry, (aka Nollywood), is set to collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) in the fight against corruption. A delegation of relevant guilds and seasoned filmmakers drawn from across the country stated this during a courtesy call to the Executive Chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, yesterday in Abuja. The team was led to the commission by Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director/CEO, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFCVB), regula-tors of Nigerian film industry.

Nollywood stakeholders present at the event included Fred Amata, Zik Zulu, Francis Duru, Eucharia Anunobi, Hilda Dokubo, Anne Njemanze, Hadiza Muhammad and Shan George. Others are Saidu Balogun, Kosoko Adesola, Ahmad Sarari, Makama Mu’azu and Agatha Amata, the CEO of Inside Out Media Limited, as well as the management team of the NFVCB. In his speech, Thomas said the meeting was conceived to strategize on how filmmakers can collaborate with the EFCC and make movies that will publicised its activities in combating financial crimes. He said: “This meeting was well thought out by stakeholders after they observed the Chaiman’s commitment, passion and professionalism in the fight against financial crimes in the country. “Therefore, when they approached me with the idea, I did not have to think twice to embrace it.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the entertainment landscape will never remain the same after this parley with the stakeholders. “I am already envisaging harder times for operators in the film industry who engage in financial crimes as the youngest and ‘numero uno’ crime fighter is about to entertain our plight. “The board is very confident that this parley will strategize on how filmmakers can collaborate with the EFCC and make movies that will try to publicize its efforts in combating financial crimes in the country.”

