Nollywood film, Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), to premiere in 3 countries

Arie and Chuko Esiri’s ‘Eyimofe’ (This Is My Desire), has been confirmed to screen at three prestigious film festivals in Europe.

The film will reportedly screen at this year’s 013 Cinecitta International Film Festival (CIFF), Tilburg, Netherlands before moving to Austria for the Viennale film festival where it will screen on October 25 and 26.

Also listed is an appearance at the Valladolid International Film Festival in Spain.

The movie which was reportedly shot in 48 locations in Nigeria, follows the stories of Mofe, a factory technician, and Rosa, a hairdresser, on their quest for a better life as immigrants.

Written by Chuko Esiri, the feature film is described as an alternate migrant tale because it offers a new perspective – one that focuses on the people caught in raids and rescued from the sea. Some of the film’s cast include Jude Akuwudike, Temi Ami-Williams, Cynthia Ebijie, Sadiq Daba, Tomiwa Edun, Jacobs Alexander and Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah.

Its executive producers include Maiden Alex Ibru, Toke Alex Ibru, Olorogun Oskar Ibru, Kayode Akindele and Ifeoma Esiri.

