Arts & Entertainments Saturday Magazine

Nollywood film, Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), to premiere in 3 countries

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Arie and Chuko Esiri’s ‘Eyimofe’ (This Is My Desire), has been confirmed to screen at three prestigious film festivals in Europe.

 

The film will reportedly screen at this year’s 013 Cinecitta International Film Festival (CIFF), Tilburg, Netherlands before moving to Austria for the Viennale film festival where it will screen on October 25 and 26.

 

Also listed is an appearance at the Valladolid International Film Festival in Spain.

 

The movie which was reportedly shot in 48 locations in Nigeria, follows the stories of Mofe, a factory technician, and Rosa, a hairdresser, on their quest for a better life as immigrants.

 

Written by Chuko Esiri, the feature film is described as an alternate migrant tale because it offers a new perspective – one that focuses on the people caught in raids and rescued from the sea. Some of the film’s cast include Jude Akuwudike, Temi Ami-Williams, Cynthia Ebijie, Sadiq Daba, Tomiwa Edun, Jacobs Alexander and Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah.

 

Its executive producers include Maiden Alex Ibru, Toke Alex Ibru, Olorogun Oskar Ibru, Kayode Akindele and Ifeoma Esiri.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Wizkid releases new single ‘No Stres

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

On September 17, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid released his second solo single of 2020. The new single is titled, ‘No Stress’ and it is a follow-up to his last single, ‘Smile’ featuring Grammy winning American singer, H.E.R. Wizkid initially announced the single in a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, September 16. He took to his Twitter page […]
Arts & Entertainments

Man cries out after wife who gave birth via CS denies him sex, refuses to pound yam

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to cry out after his wife who gave birth a week ago via Cesarean Section (CS) refused to grace his bed and couldn’t make his favorite pounded yam for him. According to the man identified as Okemadu Dominic Chinonye on Facebook, his wife gave birth to a […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lady stabbed to death one week after celebrating her birthday

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A newly admitted student of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, has died after being stabbed by suspected thieves in Jos, Plateau State. Wunato Esther Chuwang, who recently gained admission to study Computer Science, was attacked on her way to a religious activity last Wednesday night by some men who tried to snatch her phone while she […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: