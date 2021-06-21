Metro & Crime

Nollywood film producer, others held for gunrunning

Policemen attached to the Delta State Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested a 38-year-old man, Mike Omoruyi, of Odo Street in Obiaruku for being in possession of arms.

 

The squad swooped on the suspect while on patrol on Obiaruku-Umuebu Road. When he was searched, one Lar rifle without magazine, one fabricated AK47 rifle, one Air rifle, one Pump Action Gun, one English double-barrelled gun and two toy guns, were recovered from him.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe, said in Asaba yesterday that the suspect was a Nollywood film producer who hired the guns for film production.

 

He said: “Further investigation led to the arrest of the suspected gunrunner, Chief Otuya Josiah, a 57-year-old man of Umuebu community. “Otuya who confessed to the crime, said he has been renting the same to the first suspect (Mike) at the cost of N50,000 for film production.”

 

