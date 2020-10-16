Nollywood has most beautiful actresses in the world –Kaycee George

Kenechukwu George, popularly known as Kaycee George, is one of the fast-rising Nollywood actors, who has also carved a niche for himself as a model. He talks about his life, career as a model and actor, challenges and other issues in this interview, with TONY OKUYEME

How has it been for Kaycee George in Nollywood?

I will describe it as a bag of mixed blessings. Nothing good comes easy, and everything good has some rosy and thorny portions. So that sums it all for me in Nollywood. There are the good moments. There are also the bad moments.

Tell us about your background… In a nutshell, who is George?

I was born Kenechukwu George. But today people know me as Kaycee George. I am into modeling. I do hosting and presenting. I am into content creation, writing, editing and fashion. I am from a town called Aguluezechukwu in Anambra State. I grew up like any normal child and was good in both arts and sciences. Somehow, I ended up going to the university to study the sciences.

What branch of the sciences?

I studied Quantity Surveying at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. Anambra State.

What were some of arty things you recall doing as a child?

I could dance and I could mimic characters I was watching in films then. As a child, I always re-enacted scenes from the movies I had watched and people loved to watch me do those. I would act out scenes performed by veterans like Pete Edochie, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Sola Sobowale and others. People recognised this about me and everyone who watched me perform always suggested I took it up professionally. I never paid any attention to it. It was at Nnamdi Azikiwe University that I gave it a professional shot, when someone hooked me up with a modeling job.

How did it happen?

Well people would always tell me that I have great looks and should put it to good use. I did not realise what it meant until I got my first modeling contract. I was linked to an agent who pulled it off. Incidentally, it was a big brand and my role was not so big but I got paid in a handsome way for a student and someone who was just starting.

How much are we talking about here?

I got seventy five thousand naira for that. And that was in 2012. It was a photo that was used for a newspaper advert design. When I got that payment, I decided I was going to immerse myself in it and get the best out of it. From then, I became committed and we started executing other modeling jobs.

Which ones do you remember?

After the seventy five thousand naira which I got for the MTN campaign, I got another one by Konga. By the time, I was done with school, I embraced it without restrictions, modeling for many other brands. I did one for Guaranty Trust Bank. The GT Bank commercial was quite nice because I did that alongside some notable names.

Could you share the notable names?

For the Guaranty Trust Bank advert, I worked with Sharon Ooja, an actress and Emma O My God, a comedian. By this time, I had built the passion for the industry.

Does your modeling entail walking the runways?

I don’t do runways.

Why?

The reason is simple. It is not as rewarding as the job someone puts in. The next and equally important reason is that runways don’t give one the chance to become known. For instance the models on the runways could be very good, but nobody gets to recognise them as easily as the ones you see on billboards.

How did you get into Nollywood?

It is a product of grace. After school, I came to Lagos, where I grew up. First, I tried my hands on the typical 9-to-5 job, which I did to get by. But at a point, I realised I was not getting as much satisfaction from it. But my mind was engrossed in the entertainment industry. One day, I was invited for an audition and I had to work so hard in order to get the role. I rehearsed fervently so I could give the audition my best shot. Incidentally, I did not hear from them for a long time afterwards. In fact, I had forgotten about it, until the day I got their response. That is why I see my entry into acting as a work of grace. I had no intention whatsoever of making the list of the cast in that production. But it came, when I had lost hope and forgotten.

What production was that?

It is called E.V.E. When I attended the audition, I did not have a idea who the producers were. E.V.E is a popular drama series from the stable of Africa Magic; and I played the role of Leo, alongside Nollywood acts like O.C Ukeje, Osas Ighodaro, Jimmy Odukoya and Ufuoma McDermott. The drama series is still running on their network and has recorded a string of successes.

Being the first time before a film camera, were you nervous?

Yes. Anxiety overwhelmed me. At first, I was nervous because it was my first time acting professionally. But I worked with really amazing professionals on set and it helped me overcome all the nervousness. Since then it has improved considerably. And I have done so many challenging roles.

Can you share some of the spectacular roles you have done afterwards?

My performance on that set has opened a flurry of other acting opportunities if you ask me. Phone calls started coming afterwards. From ‘Rule Number One’, where I played a company’s boss, to the Emem Isong-produced ‘On Her Terms’, where I played the role of a deceptive lover boy, there is also Chico Ejiro’s ‘Many Wives of Chief Okafor’.

What set are you working on at the moment?

I am shooting Emem Isong’s ‘The Heiress’, for Iroko Productions. This is the third and fourth season but I was not part of the first and second seasons. I just joined them for the third and fourth seasons.

What kind of role do you actually enjoy playing in a movie?

As an actor it is advisable not to be confined in your comfort zone because that’s where the true test of acting comes from. I like challenges. So it is safe to say I am comfortable with roles that challenge me. I want to play more roles that are a complete opposite of who I am.

Who are your role models in acting, both the local and international circles?

Locally, the likes of RMD, Genevieve Nnaji and Ramsey Nouah give me a lot of motivation. Internationally, I have always been obsessed with Denzel Washington, Leonardo Di Caprio and Meryl Streep. The way they deliver their roles is so effortless.

What fascinates you about Nollywood actresses?

Their beauty and talent fascinate me. Nollywood actresses are very talented and unique. Nollywood has the most beautiful actresses in the world.

