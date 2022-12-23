Nollywood is evolving on a steady road of growth – Ukpong

Charles Ukpong is a creative entrepreneur with skills in acting, writing, production management, content development, visual direction and talent management, with industry credits spanning three decades. A former Secretary-General of National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Charles has featured in several radio, stage and TV/film productions prominent among which are Things Fall Apart, King Baabu, Shuga, Tinsel, Calabash , Hush, Swallow, The Oratory and BBC Radio drama Story-Story. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about Mma Udoma (a historical play), his first published work, Nollywood and other issues

Last year, your play, Mma Udoma, which is about the women revolt of 1929, and tagged ‘Aba Women Riot’, was published. Considering that a lot has been written and said about it, why was it so important to write another play on the issue?

Mma Udoma is my first published work. It was published in 2017 by Masterminds Books, the publishing arm of Masterminds Productions and it is catalogued by the National Library of Nigeria. It is also published as eBook by Amazon, Okada, Kobo, Selar, and other online bookstore. Again, until my publication in 2017, no play and I mean dramatic piece, has been written on the subject matter of the 1929 women’s revolt. So, the question of “writing another play” does not arise. However, I acknowledge that several literary pieces are in the public domain regarding the famed Aba Women’s riot of 1929 which ascribed to Aba the epicentre of the beginning and end of the women’s revolt against British colonial tax regime in 1929.

So, why Mma Udoma?

The need to correct this erroneous impression in the history of our nation coupled with the fact that an integral ethnic nationality – the Ibibio people of Akwa Ibom State – their significant contribution to the revolt and the eventual repeal of the draconian taxation law was being denied a place in our nation’s historical documentation; these fired up my zeal to write this allimportant play. It is documented in history books for many years that the 1929 women’s riot started and ended in Aba. It is not only erroneous but misleading. The first Outbreak of violence was at Opobo (Ikot Abasi), with disturbances spreading to Aba and other parts of Eastern Nigeria, as the women resolutely resisted the imposition of taxes on women. 1929 was no doubt a defining period in the annals of Nigerian history, when Ibibio women in their hundreds, under the able leadership of Adiaha Edem Udoma, shed their blood to bring to an end, the oppressive tax regime against women.The 1929 Women’s revolt is one historical event that is yet to be properly documented in Nigeria’s history. Documenting this historical fact in proper perspective is what my play seeks to accomplish. Interestingly, last Friday marks 93 years that Ibibio women paid the supreme price for the abolishment of the oppressive tax policy of British colonial government.

Should Mma Udoma be seen or described as a work of fiction or a true life story?

This is an incident that happened in history. So it is safe to say it is a fact of history. However, what I have done with the facts I found in this historical episode is to apply literary license of a writer to make it more dramatic and aesthetically pleasing to the audience who in the first instance here are my readers. So Mma Udoma – a historical play is what I call faction. Facts laced with fiction for indeed the characters and the incidence are true to life while the plot and narration of the story I had to apply fiction.

Why, in your opinion, did the ealier writers not look at it from your perspective as captured in Mma Udoma?

Every writer is influenced differently by different things that shape their perspectives. Earlier account of the 1929 women’s revolt has been done majorly from a prose narrative. I dare say this is the first dramatic account of that horrendous experience that our women went through in the hands of British colonial officers. In no place in Colonial Eastern Nigeria were women massacred by colonial soldiers on account of the oppressive tax regime of 1929 except in Opobo district headquartered in Ikot Abasi. The relics are there to date.

You are an artiste with over three decades of experience across various media – stage, television, radio and film. Take us through how your journey as an actor began?

I used to watch Sam Loco Efe, Funsho Alabi, Jab Adu, Felix Okolo, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett on such TV series as Adio Family, Koko Lodge, ‘Acada Campus, etc. I got fascinated and intrigued by their roles. So when I met Sam Loco at the National Theatre, I got hooked and started following him to learn. Then, he got involved in another play titled The Prince Must Marry A Princess written by Aloy Ibeabuchi. With his influence, I was cast as a Palace Guard to Sam Loco who was the King. I was too excited playing the role just being on the same stage with the legend Sam Loco. In what has been and is still a part of me, I observed almost everything on stage.

Then an opportunity came. the lead actor Amayo Phillips left to shoot a TV series, and the director Ayo Oluwasanmi asked me to read in for him and that was how I ended playing role. It was my debut on stage in 1986 at the Banquet Hall of the National Theatre. After that show Bassey Effiong who ran Anansa Playhouse at the time cast me for Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ which he adpated and directed. Segun Arinze, Francis Onwochei, Mike Odiachi, Funsho Alabi, Rogers Ofime who was a child actor then and a host of other versatile talents went through that circuit.

As a child, what really was it you wanted to be?

I wanted to be a lawyer.

Why?

I had very strong liking for the silk wig and black gown – the legal profession

From your experience, what has been the most challenging film project in your career?

Every film project is challenging in its own way. If the project is not challenging enough, it probably would not attract my attention.

How would you rate the Nigerian film industry today?

Evolving on a steady road of growth. A lot of great things are happening to bring real growth to sector. The interest and investment of international streaming platforms and production studios in the industry is indicative of the growth potential of the industry.

Have you been embarrassed?

If I have ever been embarrased I can’t readily remember the circumstances.

Which of the music genres is your favourite? Why?

I love all forms of music. I listen to all kinds of music but songs with good melody, instrumentation and lyrics appeal to me more whether reggae, pop, dancehall, R&B, Jazz, or Apala, juju, or highlife.

You have been involved in several theatrical works. How has it shaped your perception about live theatre?

I think that there is an awakened consciousness of the audience about live theatre. This consciousness is on the rise of recent and many are constantly looking for where to go to and unwind. However, that part of the sector still needs support and patronage of government and corporate bodies.

What has been the most challenging part of your career as an artiste?

In 2006 I was involved in a motorbike accident which almost took my left leg. I was on crutches for a year plus. The fear of losing my leg and possibly losing the ability to ply my craft gripped me for a long while. But I thank God I still have the use of my limbs.

What would you say has changed for you as an artiste?

My world view. I see things from the eye of a storyteller because we are all pencils in the hand of the Creator.

What is your advise for aspiring artistes?

My advice is work hard and be focused. Dreams do come true.

