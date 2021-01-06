Nollywood loses veteran actress, Orisabunmi

The Nigerian film industry has lost another veteran Yoruba actor, Folake Aremu, popularly known as Orisabunmi.

President of the Theatre Arts And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr. Latin, confirmed her death on Wednesday morning.

Latin disclosed that Folake Aremu gave her last breath on Tuesday night but didn’t give the specific time.

“She died last night sir,” Latin stated in a brief response.

Another senior TAMPAN member Tunde Ola-Yusuff also stated that “She left without a goodbye.”

“Really a shock on everyone Iya Oosa, may God rest your Soul among the righteous,” Tunde added.

However, Orisabunmi died at age 60, four months after ex-husband Jimoh Aliu, better known as Aworo, reports PM News.

