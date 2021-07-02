Nollywood practitioners slam TAMPAN over sanctions on Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has come under fire over its recent sanctions against Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing. The body had blacklisted Ojo during its meeting at the weekend and instructed directors under its guild to desist from engaging her services.

It also vowed to “work against” Nkechi Blessing, who was earlier suspended alongside Kehinde Adams, another actor, over their social media row. The body’s action had come amid the dust trailing the allegations of sexual assault against Baba Ijesha, its embattled member, who Ojo and Blessing have openly opposed since his arrest. The move has continued to spark heated outrage as several celebrities took to social media to call out the body. In an Instagram post, prominent Yoruba actor, Funsho Adeolu, described the decision of TAMPAN’s leaders as “shameful”.

He wrote: “My face is covered, not because of COVID-19 but in shame on behalf of those who call themselves leaders of local association and do not have the interest of members at heart. God is watching.” Joining the fray, Mr Macaroni, Nigerian comedian, said TAMPAN should have handled the matter with fairness. “A press conference should have been held at the beginning of the whole thing, letting the public know TAMPAN’S stand on Baba Ijesha and the matters arising,” he wrote.

“If Iyabo Ojo went too far, so did Yomi Fabiyi. If we can demand accountability from the government, what about ourselves? “TAMPAN suspends Iyabo Ojo. Not only did they suspend her, there was a full press conference stating a million and one things she did wrong. Interesting how this is happening only after Baba Ijesha was granted bail. Really interesting.” Also speaking, Nollywood actress and film producer, Mary Njoku, faulted TAMPAN’s move while throwing her weight behind Ojo and Blessing.

“Where there are allegations of rape or child molestation there is no such thing as overreaction. Today in Nigeria I don’t believe we are reacting enough,” she wrote. “I stand with and want to thank these two strong women who have used their time and platforms to speak up against it. You both are my crush Today and always.” On her part, Nollywood star, Ego Boyo, wrote: “A whole press conference…. To silence and bully a woman for being vocal about pedophilia and other horrible practices in the industry I wish I was shocked,” she wrote.

The reactions come shortly after Ojo vowed to maintain her stance on the Baba Ijesha saga, noting that nobody can silence her. Blessing had also earlier tackled TAMPAN, adding that she remains unperturbed by the body’s threats to work against her.

Like this: Like Loading...