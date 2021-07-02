Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood practitioners slam TAMPAN over sanctions on Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has come under fire over its recent sanctions against Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing. The body had blacklisted Ojo during its meeting at the weekend and instructed directors under its guild to desist from engaging her services.

It also vowed to “work against” Nkechi Blessing, who was earlier suspended alongside Kehinde Adams, another actor, over their social media row. The body’s action had come amid the dust trailing the allegations of sexual assault against Baba Ijesha, its embattled member, who Ojo and Blessing have openly opposed since his arrest. The move has continued to spark heated outrage as several celebrities took to social media to call out the body. In an Instagram post, prominent Yoruba actor, Funsho Adeolu, described the decision of TAMPAN’s leaders as “shameful”.

He wrote: “My face is covered, not because of COVID-19 but in shame on behalf of those who call themselves leaders of local association and do not have the interest of members at heart. God is watching.” Joining the fray, Mr Macaroni, Nigerian comedian, said TAMPAN should have handled the matter with fairness. “A press conference should have been held at the beginning of the whole thing, letting the public know TAMPAN’S stand on Baba Ijesha and the matters arising,” he wrote.

“If Iyabo Ojo went too far, so did Yomi Fabiyi. If we can demand accountability from the government, what about ourselves? “TAMPAN suspends Iyabo Ojo. Not only did they suspend her, there was a full press conference stating a million and one things she did wrong. Interesting how this is happening only after Baba Ijesha was granted bail. Really interesting.” Also speaking, Nollywood actress and film producer, Mary Njoku, faulted TAMPAN’s move while throwing her weight behind Ojo and Blessing.

“Where there are allegations of rape or child molestation there is no such thing as overreaction. Today in Nigeria I don’t believe we are reacting enough,” she wrote. “I stand with and want to thank these two strong women who have used their time and platforms to speak up against it. You both are my crush Today and always.” On her part, Nollywood star, Ego Boyo, wrote: “A whole press conference…. To silence and bully a woman for being vocal about pedophilia and other horrible practices in the industry I wish I was shocked,” she wrote.

The reactions come shortly after Ojo vowed to maintain her stance on the Baba Ijesha saga, noting that nobody can silence her. Blessing had also earlier tackled TAMPAN, adding that she remains unperturbed by the body’s threats to work against her.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Laycon receives N30m cash prize, SUV, house

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe, winner of the 2020 edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), has been presented with a cheque of N30 million. Laycon emerged winner of the reality show after 71 days of intense drama and comptetion. He scores the highest votes in the final week of the BBNaija Lockdown Edition. The 26-year-old was […]
Arts & Entertainments

COVID-19 again delays James Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’

Posted on Author Reporter

    The global release of the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” was postponed to October from April, its producers said on Thursday, another setback for movie theaters trying to rebuild a business crushed by the coronavirus pandemic. The movie’s new debut date is October 8, according to an announcement on the James […]
Arts & Entertainments

How Omo Ghetto became Nollywood’s highest grossing film

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Omo Ghetto: The Saga‘, a 2020 film co-directed by Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz, her husband, has overtaken Kemi Adetiba’s ‘The Wedding Party’ to become the highest grossing Nollywood film of all time. A statement by Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) revealed that the movie has so far grossed N468,036,300 after holding the number […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica