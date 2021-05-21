Nollywood Queens: DStv’s Honey Channel premieres brand-new reality show today

HONEY TV is set to launch “ N o l lywo o d Queens”, a fresh addition to the reality content slate on the channel. The much anticipated show premieres today, Friday, May 21, 2021, and follows the success of Pastors’ Wives, the channel’s first reality show, which gained popularity on social media in its primetime Friday slot.

According to HONEY’s Head of Content, Zinzi Velelo: “We are particularly excited about this observational reality show where we follow the lives of five fabulous Nigerian women who are widely known in the world of Nollywood.” Nollywood Queens’ producer Lusanda Chauke from Black Roots Media says: “Nollywood Queens is an exciting proj- ect to work on as it’s an opportunity to showcase the real stories of strong, beautiful & uninhibited screen divas. It’s been an amazing journey seeing them in their natural element as everyday people who go through a range of emotions and manoeuvre through all what life has to offer them.”

The queens includes: Venita Akpofure, 34, she gained prominence as a housemate on the fourth season of Big Brother Naija. Venita plays a lead role on Africa Magic’s Unmarried, as the beloved character ‘Nengi.’ Grace-Charis, 31, she has won several awards including Best New Actress for awards such as AMAA, Bon, GIAMA and the Nigeria Entertainment Award. Grace-Charis is an entrepreneur currently running Grace Charis Bassey Empire which focuses on fashion and lifestyle. Mercy Isoyip, 30, her claim to fame comes from her role in the film Paige. Mercy is also the proud owner of Estees Restaurant, and a popular rap queen under the name “Descushiel.”

Nuella Njubigbo, 37, the actress, writer and producer has been in the Nollywood industry for well over a decade, with a key nomination under the Rising Star category in the 2012 Nollywood Movies Awards. She also runs a fashion line called “Nuellafrik” and a skin care line named Nuella Naturals. Mimi Orjiekwe, 33, she rose to prominence following her role as ‘Inem’ in the 2016 film From Freetown TL. Mimi won Miss African Queen, Focus Face of the Year Award and other various other beauty pageants. She is the owner of FBM Homes and Interiors and has a beauty range named Flawless.

Like this: Like Loading...