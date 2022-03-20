Nollywood star, Ali Nuhu speaks on becoming Checkers ambassador

Nollywood Northern heritage actor, director and producer, Ali Nuhu Mohammed has been announced as the latest Brand Ambassador for the popular Checkers Custard.

The crossover actor fondly called ‘Sarki Ali’ was unveiled Wednesday, 16 March, at a signing ceremony held at the Presidential Suite Hall, Tahir Guest Palace, Kano. Speaking during the signing ceremony, Ali Nuhu thanked the management of Checkers Africa Limited for considering him worthy as its brand ambassador.

According to him, “Checkers Custard has been my family’s favourite choice ever since its introduction into the market.”

On his part, the Managing Director of Checkers Africa Limited, Mr. Karan Checker, noted that the brand’s interest in and choice of Ali Nuhu as its envoy was due to his amiable character, top notch talent and humility. He thanked the star actor for being agreeable to a cordial relationship with the trusted brand.

The Checkers boss described the ceremony as a glorious event where two kings –Ali Nuhu and Nigeria’s favorite Custard brand, Checkers Custard– converge in one place to establish and secure good working partnership between both parties.

“The union of Ali Nuhu and Checkers Custard is sure to spark a new chapter in the journey of the Checkers Custard brand as in the course of the next few months, we will use this partnership to further bring to the good people of Kano and Nigeria, special packages and opportunities in order to fulfill our respective roles in society,” Checker assured.

He however used the occasion to elucidate on the importance of the nutritional benefits of the custard singling out the brand’s 3-in- 1 variant (the milk custard) which is fortified with Vitamins A and D, contains calcium and protein which are essential components for good diet and proper bodily functions.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...