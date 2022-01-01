Nollywood star, Charles Granville, appointed IPGC Special Envoy to ECOWAS

Year 2022 is kicking off on a positive pulse for Nollywood actor and producer, Charles Granville, as he has been officially named IPGC’s Special Envoy to the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS. The appointment which commences in January, 2022, confers on the entertainer and businessman, the powers and privileges of IPGC, International Peace and Governance Council, as Special Envoy to ECOWAS on investment cooperation as well as Ambassador of IPGC in Africa. The letter of appointment signed by Amb. Jonathan Ojadah, the Head of Mission in Africa, reads: ‘The appointment is confirmed in exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of International Peace and Governance Council in consultative relationship with the United Nations Organization, UNO, and Article of Association by the Supreme Council Management Meeting held in Maryland, United States of America’’. Confirming the appointment, Granville, with entrepreneurial portfolios in real estate, filmmaking, music and energy, said it is an opportunity to deepen his services to Mother Africa. “I heartily thank the IPGC and the United Nations for this appointment and pledge to use the opportunity to deepen my services in the continent. It is a call to serve Africa”, he said. The International Peace and Governance Council, IPGC, is an inter-governmental organization, with headquarters in Maryland, USA, established to contribute to the acceleration of peace, good governance and poverty eradication across the world and works with various professionals, scholars and institutions to handle civil and ethnic conflicts, inter-state wars, terrorism, poverty eradication, negative impacts of economic globalisation, human rights abuses and sundry problems experienced by transitional and democratizing societies. Granville equally confirmed a new film project, titled; I’m in Charge, with Richard Mofe Damijo, Funke Akindele-Bello and director, Robert Peters among other Nollywood stars, scheduled for release in the fourth Quarter of the year by FilmOne Entertainment.
