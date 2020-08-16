Nollywood star, Omotola, tests positive for COVID-19

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde has revealed she has contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Popularly called ‘Omosexy’, the 42-year-old said in an Instagram post on Saturday that she is now recuperating in isolation.

“Hello all, I know most of you have been wondering where I’ve been. Well, I contracted COVID. I have been ill in Isolation and now getting better. More on this details of this soon,” she wrote.

The screen goddess, however, implored the Lagos State government to tackle the growing cases of trailer accidents. “However, I have been reading on the devastating news of how our youths are needlessly dying getting crushed by trailers/containers.

“This is disheartening and has made my heart really troubled. This can happen to anyone and enforcement can’t be taken lightly on this Gov @jidesanwoolu !!! Pls do something!!!!!” Omotola added.

