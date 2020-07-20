Health

Nollywood star partners ‘giving.ng’ to raise N1bn for health workers

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Award winning actor, Desmond Elliot, has partnered with reputable crowdfunding platform, Giving.Ng to lend his voice in support of health workers across the country.

 

Desmond, who is also a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly shared a video on his Instagram page stating that there is a need for those taking care of the sick to also be taken care of.

 

Giving.Ng announced a crowdfunding campaign to support health workers who are on the front-line of the coronavirus pandemic a few weeks ago. The fund was set up to help take care of their hazard allowances as most of them in Nigeria earn just N5,000 (appr. $14) monthly. The Fund pays them a minimum of one hundred thousand naira monthly and is governed by a diverse and multi-sectoral board led by Dr. Olaokun Soyinka, a leading public health practitioner.

 

According to Olapeju Ibekwe, the project manager, Giving.Ng, she noted that as the cases of infected Nigerians continue rising and the public is advised to practice social distancing, health workers have no choice but to go daily to take care of the sick.

 

“Some of them have not hugged their wives and children in the past three months just to protect their family from being infected. They definitely need our support.
“We are proud to partner with notable Nigerians like Desmond Elliot at this critical time for the benefit of frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 scourge.  It is inspiring to know that there are people out there that still care. We are grateful for the partnership and look forward to more public figures standing up to be counted at this time.

 

“We also want to use this opportunity to call on Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, to step up and show their support by donating towards the welfare of our local frontline health workers. In the words of James Keller, ‘A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle’.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

COVID-19: Eight doctors, nurses test positive at FMC Abeokuta

Posted on Author Reporter

Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta   Eight medical workers, including doctors and nurses, have tested positive for coronavirus at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State. The development came barely a week after a two-and-half-year-old girl receiving treatment at the centre was confirmed positive for the deadly virus. The Head, Public Relations at the hospital, […]
Health

Fighting COVID-19 by boosting immune system through nutrition

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Carefully controlled laboratory studies are suggesting that under the right indoor conditions, the virus that causes COVID-19, can float in the air and, to a certain degree, spread that way. This new development unveiled recently by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is raising new concern about how far the virus can spread among people, but […]
Health

COVID-19: 20 hospital staff test positive in Ebonyi 

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya   ABAKALIKI

*Two units shut No fewer that 20 staff of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki(AE-FUTHA), Ebonyi state  have tested positive for coronavirus since June 29. This was contained in a circular  from the  office of the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee(CMAC) of the hospital, Dr. Richard Ewa dated June 29 and distributed to Head of Departments, Head […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: