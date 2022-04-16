Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood stars dazzle in ‘Dilemma’

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Movie lovers in Nigeria and those in the Diaspora are set to be treated to a delightful Easter holiday with the premiere of a new Nollywood movie, ‘Dilemma’, a romantic drama from the stable of Ultimate Communication and Bricks&Sandrealty. Offering a novel performance in the new romantic movie are superstars such as Wumi Toriola, Aisha Lawal, Tayo Amokade, popularly known as ijebuu, Taiwo Ibikunle, Madam Sajetiologa, Shushu Abubakar and Oyin Adegbenro among others. ‘Dilemma’ is directed by award-winning filmmaker, Okiki Afolayan and produced by Seun Oloketuyi.

The latest Yoruba movie tells the story of a young lady who is focused, intelligent and hardworking but fell in love with an average-aged man. While the lady showered the man with love and generosity, rather than reciprocate the gesture, he decided to take advantage of her.

While a serious misunderstanding ensued, the two lovers broke up, but lots of other intriguing things happened. Speaking about the new movie, Adedoyin Olaleye, the executive producer said, “Dilemma is a big project and we were deliberate about it. We were also careful about the kind of story we wanted to tell in Nollywood. One of our goals is to tell African stories to the world and give 100 percent entertainment stories with suspense.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Meet LinoMrLion, Turkey-based Nigerian comedian with hilarious video skits

Posted on Author Reporter

  Popular Nigerian entertainer,  Sowemimo Iyiola Samson, better known as ‘LinoMrLion’ has continued to soar in his chosen career. The Turkey-based Nigerian comedian-cum-musician is now one of the more prominent entertainers on social media. Shedding light on his major breakthrough in showbiz and why his comedy skits are exceptional,  LinoMrLion said: “Not many people will […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lady gets admission into 50 universities at once

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

An African-American woman has taken to Twitter, Thursday to celebrates as she gets admitted for tertiary studies in 50 universities at the same time. According to the ecstatic young lady with the username @brenyyaaa on Twitter who tried to not put her eggs in one basket, marked the record of trying out all possible choices […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lady celebrates 28 years of living with HIV

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Doreen Moraa Moracha, a lady who has been living with HIV since 1992, is celebrating 28 years of living with the virus.   She wrote; “Living with HIV since 1992(the year I was born) Been on ARVs since 2005. Tested and officially Diagnosed on my 8th birthday 20 years ago. I AM GREATER THAN HIV. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica