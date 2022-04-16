Nollywood stars dazzle in ‘Dilemma’

Movie lovers in Nigeria and those in the Diaspora are set to be treated to a delightful Easter holiday with the premiere of a new Nollywood movie, ‘Dilemma’, a romantic drama from the stable of Ultimate Communication and Bricks&Sandrealty. Offering a novel performance in the new romantic movie are superstars such as Wumi Toriola, Aisha Lawal, Tayo Amokade, popularly known as ijebuu, Taiwo Ibikunle, Madam Sajetiologa, Shushu Abubakar and Oyin Adegbenro among others. ‘Dilemma’ is directed by award-winning filmmaker, Okiki Afolayan and produced by Seun Oloketuyi.

The latest Yoruba movie tells the story of a young lady who is focused, intelligent and hardworking but fell in love with an average-aged man. While the lady showered the man with love and generosity, rather than reciprocate the gesture, he decided to take advantage of her.

While a serious misunderstanding ensued, the two lovers broke up, but lots of other intriguing things happened. Speaking about the new movie, Adedoyin Olaleye, the executive producer said, “Dilemma is a big project and we were deliberate about it. We were also careful about the kind of story we wanted to tell in Nollywood. One of our goals is to tell African stories to the world and give 100 percent entertainment stories with suspense.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...