Nollywood stars, gospel singers, others spice up Odumeje’s birthday event

Nollywood top flyers as well as Nigeria’s renowned gospel musicians were on hand to spice up the recent and hugely attended birthday and thanksgiving event of Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere better known as Odumeje Indabosky D Lion. The Nollywood stars as well as major gospel singers thronged the main auditorium of the Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance ministry to witness a very huge event that attracted the high and the mighty as well as the lowly and the meek from all walks of life.

For the stars, it was like homecoming to the home of the respected prophet who was inducted as AGN patron a few years ago. Notable among the actors include Kanayo O Kanayo, Emeka Rollas ( AGN president), Emeka Enyiocha,. Others were Steve Eboh who acted as MC, Maccollins Chidebe, Stan k, Emeka Ani, Emma Ehumadu, Jerry Amilo…and a host of others. As early as 10am on that Sunday, guests had started arriving at the Bida road onitsha based church for an event that took a whole day.

Aside from the many actors, popular political figures in the state including former Anambra first lady Chief Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano( Apga senatorial candidate for Anambra north) former APGA national Chairman and current labour party candidate for Anambra central Chief Victor Umeh and his wife and Hon Linda Chuba Ikpeazu PDP federal house of reps member were there to join in the celebration. Others were royal father’s from Alor, Orsu Ihite ukwa and Ichida amongst others. Also on hand were men and women of God from across nigeria who were first accredited and a brass band from Uyo who delivered many intercultural music. When he took the mic Kanayo O Kanayo said “ Odumeje is “a Lion in the house of God and is very energetic. God packed a full transformer inside him that the devil runs faraway from him. I wish him a very happy birthday”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...