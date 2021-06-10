Nollywood superstar, Chioma Akpota endorses Mouka Royal mattress

Nollywood celebrity, Chioma Akpotha, has endorsed the latest product launched by Nigeria’s leading brand of mattresses, Mouka.

Expressing her first impressions about the mattress, Akpotha said she thought Royal Pillow Top Luxury Mattress was imported because of its super-premium look and feel.

In a testimonial video, she was short of words to describe what it feels like sleeping on Royal by Mouka.

According to her, waking up is difficult as she doesn’t want to leave the warm embrace of her Royal mattress.

The screen-idol also said sleeping on her Royal helps her wake up energized and full of bounce.

This, she says, is a far cry from her experience on her old mattress, which made her wake up tired and cranky.

She added that the Royal Pillow Top Mattress has given her the best sleep experience she has ever had. “It is the most comfortable mattress ever; you don’t even need to argue. If you are looking for somebody to argue with, do that with your mattress that is giving you back pain and stress because you wake up tired and go to work grumpy,” she said.

She asked consumers to experience the product first hand to understand what she is talking about.

“Come and sleep on this mattress and give me your comments. It is simply amazing; it is the best. I don’t even know how to describe it to you; you need to experience it yourself. In fact I had to order two more for my children.”

Speaking about the product, the Senior Brand and Innovation Manager, Mouka, Akeem Audu, said it is the true description of luxury at its finest.

He pointed out that with a 10-year warranty the pillow-top layer delicately contours your body, providing relief to all pressure points.

