Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood superstar, Chioma Akpota endorses Mouka Royal mattress

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Nollywood celebrity, Chioma Akpotha, has endorsed the latest product launched by Nigeria’s leading brand of mattresses, Mouka.
Expressing her first impressions about the mattress, Akpotha said she thought Royal Pillow Top Luxury Mattress was imported because of its super-premium look and feel.
In a testimonial video, she was short of words to describe what it feels like sleeping on Royal by Mouka.
According to her, waking up is difficult as she doesn’t want to leave the warm embrace of her Royal mattress.
The screen-idol also said sleeping on her Royal helps her wake up energized and full of bounce.
This, she says, is a far cry from her experience on her old mattress, which made her wake up tired and cranky.
She added that the Royal Pillow Top Mattress has given her the best sleep experience she has ever had. “It is the most comfortable mattress ever; you don’t even need to argue. If you are looking for somebody to argue with, do that with your mattress that is giving you back pain and stress because you wake up tired and go to work grumpy,” she said.
She asked consumers to experience the product first hand to understand what she is talking about.
“Come and sleep on this mattress and give me your comments. It is simply amazing; it is the best. I don’t even know how to describe it to you; you need to experience it yourself. In fact I had to order two more for my children.”
Speaking about the product, the Senior Brand and Innovation Manager, Mouka, Akeem Audu, said it is the true description of luxury at its finest.
He pointed out that with a 10-year warranty the pillow-top layer delicately contours your body, providing relief to all pressure points.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Lizzy Anjorin: ‘Husband snatching’ doesn’t exist in Islam

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has said ‘husband snatching’ doesn’t exist in the religion, Islam. The movie star and businesswoman made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday. She wrote in a tweet: “Ladies be aware that in Islam nothing like HUSBAND SNATCHER..even as ordinary girlfriend to my Muslim brothers you’ve automatically become wife if […]
Arts & Entertainments

Why Rita Dominic, Laura Ikeji are hooked on Getfit waist trainer – Adekemi Oladipo  

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Chief Executive Officer, GetFit Technologies Limited, popularly known as Getfitng on Instagram,  Adekemi Oladipo, has offered clarification about its latest, sought-after waist trimmer brand, stressing that it is effective for losing belly fat. She also explained that the growing number of celebrities who have been associating with the Getfit waist trainer, like Nollywood […]
Arts & Entertainments

New Telenovela, The Heiress, debuts on StarTimes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pay-tv platform, StarTimes has introduced new telenovela, The Heiress, to the delight of its subscribers. This is coming after the success of other telenovela series like Asintado, Blood Sisters and The General’s daughter on Novela E Plus Channel.   With several twists and turns, The Heiress, a blockbuster Filipino telenovela series, shares a theme message […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica