Nollywood veterans Chinwe Owoh and Cynthia Okereke get car gifts

Nollywood veterans Chinwe Owoh and Cynthia Okereke have both received car gifts from a popular Warri-based cleric, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin. The popular flamboyant pastor made shared photos of the presentation of the gifts via his Facebook page on Sunday, March 6, 2022. “It was a great and glamorous service today, as Prophet Jeremiah surprised two Veterans Nollywood actress Cynthia Okereke and Chinwo Owoh with a car gifts worth N6 million each with the sum of N2,000,000 million cash to support the fueling of the vehicles,’’ he wrote.

“Ephesians 3:20 Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us.” This is coming months after he singlehandedly sponsored the spinal cord surgery of another veteran, Clem Ohameze. Similarly, Fufeyin gave another ailing actor, Emeka Ani a relief fund of N6million on November 28, 2021, to support his medical needs. Reacting to the gift at the time, Ani said: “I want to thank God for this wonderful gesture from the Senior Prophet of God, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin. I am so happy. I never expected this.

“ E v e n though I know that he helps people financially and otherwise. I never knew he was going to give me a huge amount of money like this. I want to thank members of the church. I want to thank the prophet of God.” Ani’s health had degenerated in 2020 as a wound that developed in his buttocks was operated on in Owerri. He (Ani) had made a live video on social media begging people to help him before Fufeyin stepped in.

 

Our Reporters

