Nollywood’s golden girl, Henshaw hits 50

Ifeoma Ononye On July 19, 2021, Nollywood’s golden girl, Kate Henshaw, turned 50 and her fellow movie stars and fans showered her with well wishes.

Though the award winning actress held a lavish party to celebrate the golden age, most of her friends in the movie industry shut down the social media to celebrate her as an industry icon that has stood the test of time in Nollywood.

With her lovely, ever young photos splashed all over social media and blogs, many could not help but go down memory lane on how far the actress has come in her career.

To share a few of her humble beginning, it would be recalled that in 1993, Kate Henshaw passed through auditions like many other successful actresses. She auditioned for the lead role in the movie When the Sun Sets and was chosen for the role.

This was her first appearance in a major Nollywood movie. So far, Henshaw has starred in over 50 Nollywood movies. In 2008, when many recent actresses were still trying to decide on a career path to follow,

Henshaw won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film Stronger Than Pain. She was nominated for “Best Actress in a Leading Role” at the African Movie Academy Award in 2018, for her performance in the movie “Roti”. In 2009, the delectable actress married her British heartthrob, Rob Nuttal and they had a daughter together.

Though the union shattered 12 years later, Henshaw never relented in moving her career higher. In 2011, Kate Henshaw was honoured by the Nigerian Federal Government as a member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR). Kate Henshaw’s Net worth is estimated to be over $1 million, making her one of the richest and most influential professional actresses in Nigeria.

Kate has often been a voice to reckon with in the industry and Cross River State, where she hails from. It was her love to see change in the society that made her try her hands in politics.

On 19 July 2014, Kate officially unveiled her campaign website as she was aspiring to represent Calabar Municipal/Odukpani Federal constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

She lost the primary election to Rt. Hon Essien Ayi but was appointed as Special Advicer Liaison Lagos by the Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade in December 2015. Added to so many awards and accolades, she has several endorsements from international and multinational companies.

One of her strong points is her love for physical fitness, a campaign she has used to encourage women to value health above any other thing.

Like this: Like Loading...