Body & Soul

Nollywood’s golden girl, Henshaw hits 50

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Ifeoma Ononye On July 19, 2021, Nollywood’s golden girl, Kate Henshaw, turned 50 and her fellow movie stars and fans showered her with well wishes.

 

Though the award winning actress held a lavish party to celebrate the golden age, most of her friends in the movie industry shut down the social media to celebrate her as an industry icon that has stood the test of time in Nollywood.

 

With her lovely, ever young photos splashed all over social media and blogs, many could not help but go down memory lane on how far the actress has come in her career.

 

To share a few of her humble beginning, it would be recalled that in 1993, Kate Henshaw passed through auditions like many other successful actresses. She auditioned for the lead role in the movie When the Sun Sets and was chosen for the role.

 

This was her first appearance in a major Nollywood movie. So far, Henshaw has starred in over 50 Nollywood movies. In 2008, when many recent actresses were still trying to decide on a career path to follow,

 

Henshaw won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film Stronger Than Pain. She was nominated for “Best Actress in a Leading Role” at the African Movie Academy Award in 2018, for her performance in the movie “Roti”. In 2009, the delectable actress married her British heartthrob, Rob Nuttal and they had a daughter together.

 

Though the union shattered 12 years later, Henshaw never relented in moving her career higher. In 2011, Kate Henshaw was honoured by the Nigerian Federal Government as a member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR). Kate Henshaw’s Net worth is estimated to be over $1 million, making her one of the richest and most influential professional actresses in Nigeria.

 

Kate has often been a voice to reckon with in the industry and Cross River State, where she hails from. It was her love to see change in the society that made her try her hands in politics.

 

On 19 July 2014, Kate officially unveiled her campaign website as she was aspiring to represent Calabar Municipal/Odukpani Federal constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

 

She lost the primary election to Rt. Hon Essien Ayi but was appointed as Special Advicer Liaison Lagos by the Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade in December 2015. Added to so many awards and accolades, she has several endorsements from international and multinational companies.

 

One of her strong points is her love for physical fitness, a campaign she has used to encourage women to value health above any other thing.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Late veteran actress, Bukky Ajayi, remembered

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede’s recent post on how much she misses her mother-inlaw, late veteran actress, Bukky Ajayi brought back memories to her many fans of her best times on the big screen. In an Instagram post, Jegede revealed that she misses the Late Ajayi so much. “For so many reasons I miss this great […]
Body & Soul Echante

Avant garde style with trench coats

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Trench coats, hats, skin tight tops and pants are the kind of fashion seen on the pages of magazines. Now, they are the kind fashion influencers show off on their social media handles. Although, trench coats are mostly worn in countries with cold weather, these jackets have found their way into every season fashion. There […]
Body & Soul

Why I held award despite Covid-19 –Joy Osusu

Posted on Author with Ifeoma Ononye

Princess Joy Osusu is the CEO Glo May Specialities, an event firm that organises the annual Mr and Most Elegant Girl in Nigeria. A pageant platform that discovers, grooms and unveils talented/brilliant youths. She is also the founder of Nigeria Achievers Awards and Nigeria Women Achievers Awards. Against all odds that coronavirus has posed for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica