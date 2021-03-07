Nomadic commission‘ll rehabilitate, reintegrate bandits –Gen Williams

One-time Commandant, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigerian Army, Major-General Ishola Williams (rtd), has said that the worsening insecurity, especially kidnapping can only be curbed by rehabilitating and reintegrating the bandits through the Nomadic Education Commission which former Military President Gen Ibrahim Babangida created in the 80s.

Gen Williams, who said this in an earlier interview with Sunday Telegraph, also said that the weapons the bandits wield do not come cheap. The only way to curb kidnapping is to rehabilitate them through the Nomadic Commission, which would cater for their needs.

He said: “You need to ask yourself; all the kidnappers are paid ransom in millions of naira, what do they do with the money? Where do they spend the money? If they are in the bush, where do they spend the money? Who are the owners of those cows the herdsmen are herding?

Who are the ones responsible for providing the AK- 47 guns for them? The third thing is that these bandits ride on motorcycles. Those things are not cheap to come by. Where did they get the money and who is supplying them the motorcycles? How do they get them secretly?”

