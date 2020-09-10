NOME – MY MUSIC WOULD MAKE THE WORLD KNOW MY NAME

Fast rising act, Ignatius Ehinome Okojie popularly known as Nome is taking a stance and making it clear as well as a promise regarding his concerns to the future of his career. Even though one thing Nome makes clear is that, “The world will know my name”.

Since moving to South Africa, the Nigerian afro pop singer and song writer have been in the news and the heart of the Cape Town people for his good music and an increased demand for his songs from his fans.

However the shine has seen the afro pop talent more hungry than ever as he strives to make it to the top of his game and is focusing his hunger on the attention of the whole world. In previous interviews Nome has talked about his rise to fame and how he plans to sustain the attention. He is still maintaining his stance with even bigger words and claims that in a distant future, the world and not just Cape Town will know of him.

Nome has a new single in works that is going to rock the very foundation of the music industry. There has been a lot of talks on this song making it one of the most talked about project in Nome’s camp and what we can do now is wait to see what has been cooking all this while.

Speaking on this he mentions, “You can’t rush perfection, what I am bringing to you is going to be perfect and you have no other option than to wait. The single is going to be ready when its ready, but what I can tell you is that you will love it.”

