Nomination Forms: Leaving elections for moneybags

These are obviously not normal times for Nigerians. Last week, the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) shocked many Nigerians with the announcement of a N100 million price tag for the Expression of Interest (EOI) and Nomination Forms for its presidential aspirants.

The party also set the prices for the Senate at N20 million, House of Representatives at N10 million, governorship at N50 million and House of Assembly for N2 million.

The party, however, said that the price would be halved for people under 40, while women and people with disability would get the forms for free. The story is not very different in the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Although far lower than the APC by a mile for obvious reasons, there is gainsaying the fact that even the N40 million pegged by the PDP for presidential tickets is still high.

The party also fixed forms for other positions as follows: House of Assembly – N600,000; House of Representatives – N2.5 million; Senate – N3.5 million; governorship – N21 million and the presidential form for N40 million.

Although we know that the presidency and even the governorship is not an all comers’ affair, we are convinced that the ruling party and the main opposition did not put Nigerians outside the billionaires’ bracket into consideration for the tickets.

While we can slightly ignore the PDP, one for being in opposition and two, for its ‘lower’ price, we cannot ignore the APC over the outrageous price it has fixed for its tickets. We note that the APC government of President Muhammadu Buhari came into power in 2015 with a robust campaign to tackle corruption, rejig the economy and fight insecurity across the country.

The jury is still out on the achievements of Buhari on all fronts but we are worried that the latest move by his party appears to do no good to his anti-corruption posture. We say so because we cannot fathom how an individual can purchase a form for N100 million for a job that the cumulative salary is barely N57 million for the first four years.

If the person is lucky to get a second term, judging by the current salary of the president, the person should earn at most, N115 million for eight years. We note that if left at the present rate, possibly, the president would also have to fork out another N100 million for his second term. Except there is something we do not know, we believe that this is simply outrageous and an official stamp on corruption.

What it means therefore is that the president elected on the platform of the APC would invest at least N200 million for two-terms and earn less for the service to the country. Talk of a good return on investment (ROI). We are not fooled that the price tag would deter unserious people from entering the presidential race. Rather, we see the high price tags by both the APC and PDP as an endorsement of corruption. It is as simple as that!

We say so because we know that there are many Nigerians, who are interested in bettering the lot of the country but will not be able to afford the tickets, which are reserved for the uppermost class of the society.

We do not know of any crowd funding initiatives in the country that can propel such bright Nigerians to the seats with the huge outlay of fees. Already, it is evident that the political class are adept to the games, judging from the number of them that have claimed to have received the forms from “friends”, “supporters” and “allies”.

It is the same trick of hired crowd gathering in front of politicians’ houses, offices and public squares to urge them to run for positions. These are old tricks that are known to even the politically uninitiated.

We are worried therefore that President Buhari obtained his nomination form for N27 million in 2015, N45 million in 2019 and in 2023, presidential aspirants will now have to cough out N100 million for the same forms.

We view such a hike as a bizarre acknowledgement by the ruling party of its failed economic policies. Certainly, the huge amount reflects the galloping inflation, the poor growth of the economy and the total loss of confidence in the value of the naira.

Or else, how do we explain the rise of the presidential nomination forms from N27 million to N100 million within the past eight years, if not to acknowledge that the value of the naira under the same APC government has plummeted miserably.

As could be seen since the NEC meeting of the party last week, there have been condemnations of the fees from all corners of the country. If the party did not know that the fees are an eyesore, Nigerians from all walks of life, including some APC members have told them.

We are not worried so much about the nomination fees of other parties because we know that the fate of Nigerians today is ostensibly due to the performance of the PDP and the APC since the return of the democratic process in 1999.

The cost of the forms today reflects how well the two parties have managed the country for the past 23 years. New Telegraph submits very seriously that elective positions should not be reserved for people whose source of funds remain questionable or direct beneficiaries of the pillaging of the country since 1999 that has seen the masses pauperized, the middle class wiped out and some overnight billionaires sprouting like newly planted yams.

It is obscene, detestable and out of sync with the quest to conquer corruption in the country. We view the fees as an attempt to limit the positions to only the financial high heeled in the society, which to us is totally reprehensible.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...