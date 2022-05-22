Non-communicable diseases: WHO advocates regular exercises

The World Health Organization (WHO), has stressed the importance of regular physical and active exercises, as one effective way of reducing the burden of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs). WHO Country Representative in, Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo who led members of staff, the Federal Ministry of Health, partners and the public on a walk round a section of the Central Business District Abuja to mark the 3rd edition of the Abuja Walk the Talk: Health For All Challenge’ on Saturday, said it presents another opportunity to promote health and the need to engage in a healthy lifestyle. He said: “This walk aims to raise awareness on health issues such as Non Communicable Diseases and the need for exercises. “The significance of the walk is to raise awareness and remind Nigerians to be active in order to reduce the burden of Non Communicable Diseases through physical activities. “Today is an opportunity to get everybody on board to beat the burden of Non Communicable Diseases which are on the increase. We need to be active. We are supposed to be active everyday for at least thirty minutes.” This year’s walk is the first after the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic which caused a lockdown in many countries and a restriction in public gatherings.
Related Articles
Buhari commends Gowon for advocating peace, unity at 87
President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, for always advocating peace and unity in the country as he turns 87 Wednesday. According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President sent warm greetings to the former Nigerian leader and his family on the grace of good […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Completion of NCDMB building will create employment opportunities – Buhari
The President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said that the completion of the Local Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) building in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, will create employment for the locals especially for the people of the Niger Delta. Speaking virtually from Abuja during the commissioning of the 17-storey building, the president maintained that the completion […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ikoyi building collapse: Top Lagos officials indicted as Tribunal submits findings
…identifies lack of values, morals ethics as causes …seeks protection of members Indications emerged yesterday that top officials of Lagos State Government were indicted in the 21-storey building which collapsed on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, late last year as the six-man Tribunal of Enquiry investigating the cause of the tragedy submitted its report to Governor Babajide […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)