Non-communicable diseases: WHO advocates regular exercises

The World Health Organization (WHO), has stressed the importance of regular physical and active exercises, as one effective way of reducing the burden of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs). WHO Country Representative in, Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo who led members of staff, the Federal Ministry of Health, partners and the public on a walk round a section of the Central Business District Abuja to mark the 3rd edition of the Abuja Walk the Talk: Health For All Challenge’ on Saturday, said it presents another opportunity to promote health and the need to engage in a healthy lifestyle. He said: “This walk aims to raise awareness on health issues such as Non Communicable Diseases and the need for exercises. “The significance of the walk is to raise awareness and remind Nigerians to be active in order to reduce the burden of Non Communicable Diseases through physical activities. “Today is an opportunity to get everybody on board to beat the burden of Non Communicable Diseases which are on the increase. We need to be active. We are supposed to be active everyday for at least thirty minutes.” This year’s walk is the first after the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic which caused a lockdown in many countries and a restriction in public gatherings.

