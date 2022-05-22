News Top Stories

Non-communicable diseases: WHO advocates regular exercises

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

The World Health Organization (WHO), has stressed the importance of regular physical and active exercises, as one effective way of reducing the burden of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs). WHO Country Representative in, Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo who led members of staff, the Federal Ministry of Health, partners and the public on a walk round a section of the Central Business District Abuja to mark the 3rd edition of the Abuja Walk the Talk: Health For All Challenge’ on Saturday, said it presents another opportunity to promote health and the need to engage in a healthy lifestyle. He said: “This walk aims to raise awareness on health issues such as Non Communicable Diseases and the need for exercises. “The significance of the walk is to raise awareness and remind Nigerians to be active in order to reduce the burden of Non Communicable Diseases through physical activities. “Today is an opportunity to get everybody on board to beat the burden of Non Communicable Diseases which are on the increase. We need to be active. We are supposed to be active everyday for at least thirty minutes.” This year’s walk is the first after the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic which caused a lockdown in many countries and a restriction in public gatherings.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari commends Gowon for advocating peace, unity at 87

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, for always advocating peace and unity in the country as he turns 87 Wednesday. According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President sent warm greetings to the former Nigerian leader and his family on the grace of good […]
News

Completion of NCDMB building will create employment opportunities – Buhari

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said that the completion of the Local Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) building in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, will create employment for the locals especially for the people of the Niger Delta. Speaking virtually from Abuja during the commissioning of the 17-storey building, the president maintained that the completion […]
News Top Stories

Ikoyi building collapse: Top Lagos officials indicted as Tribunal submits findings

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…identifies lack of values, morals ethics as causes …seeks protection of members Indications emerged yesterday that top officials of Lagos State Government were indicted in the 21-storey building which collapsed on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, late last year as the six-man Tribunal of Enquiry investigating the cause of the tragedy submitted its report to Governor Babajide […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica