Non contact Sporting activities resume in Lagos

Our Correspondants

In line with the recently approved established protocol for Sporting activities by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Nigeria where non-contact sports were sanctioned to resume across the country, Lagos State as the sporting hub in the country has swung into action immediately after the pronouncement through the Lagos State Sports Commission.

 

Sporting activities for racket sports such as badminton, table tennis, tennis as well as track and field events have commenced at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere and the Rowe Park Sports Center, Yaba strictly in line with COVID-19 protocol for sporting activities.

 

As a responsible government and in order to make sure that the protocol for sporting activities are not violated, the management of the Lagos State Sports Commission immediately swung into action by setting up an Implementation and Monitoring Committee after the pronouncement by the Federal Authority in charge of Sports in Nigeria, the Federal Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

 

The Committee’s major assignment is to bring back to action the Sports which fall under the non contact sports as approved by the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development and to on a daily basis, monitor their training and activities to ensure non violation of the set down rules for the COVID-19 sporting activities.

 

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

