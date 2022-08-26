Non-invasive technology to aid global food security

Agric researchers from SMART DiSTAP in Singapore have shared how their non-invasive plant health monitoring technology can be used to improve crop yields to help combat global food insecurity. According to the World Economic Forum, it is estimated that by 2050, with the global population expected to reach approximately 10 billion, the demand for food will be 60 per cent higher than today, putting our food supplies under greater stress. Climate change, pandemics, urbanisation, soil degradation and wars all contribute to reducing the availability of arable land. In addition, water shortages, pollution, political turmoil and poverty give greater impetus to the alarming issue of world hunger.

Innovative approaches that are disruptive and promote sustainable agricultural practices are urgently needed to increase crop yield and help meet the rising demand for food while adapting to changing climates. Established in 2007, the Singapore- MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) research enterprise in Singapore, in partnership with the National Research Foundation of Singapore (NRF), is MIT’s first, and to-date only, research centre outside the US.

It is also MIT’s largest international research programme. The Disruptive and Sustainable Technologies for Agricultural Precision (DiSTAP), one of SMART’s interdisciplinary research groups (IRGs), is a collaboration between SMART and the Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory (TLL). It seeks to address pressing issues in food production, both in Singapore and globally.

The DiSTAP programme is developing a suite of novel technologies that are fundamentally changing how plant biosynthetic pathways are discovered, monitored, engineered and ultimately translated to meet the global demand for food and nutrients. Plant health monitoring is a promising strategy that could be used for the optimisation of crop growth practices in high-tech urban farms to enhance yield. Plants are known to transmit various internal biotic and abiotic signals under stress. Detection of these stress-induced signalling molecules in crops can provide farmers with a wealth of information about their growth, development and health. Transgenic plants containing genetically encoded biosensors are ideal for studying the dynamics of different signalling molecules within model plant species, such as thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana), that are amenable to genetic modification in a laboratory setting.

