Non-material Motivation: How to Make Your Employees Work Better

We live in an interesting time, when material and non-material motivation begin to compete on equal terms. Now a rare employer would say that the most important thing is the compensation package. Generation Y starts taking a strong lead in the headcount of various companies.

Their values are gradually coming to the fore: being positive, changing the world for the better, and investing in sustainability. These are value motives that work not for money. This is the realm of intangible motivation. What do we know about it? How do we manage it in the work environment?

Problems With Perceptions of Intangible Motivation

Most of the time, managers think of tangible motivation as pay or a compensation package that is paid in money on a regular basis. For them, intangible motivation includes prizes, incentives, competitions, and corporate events aimed at stimulating the achievement of high results, but not money.

But aren’t prizes or arrangements of corporate events worth the money? Isn’t it a way to reward an employee not with bank bills, but with goods and services bought with them? So why do we talk about it as non-material motivation?

Intangible motivation is the satisfaction of the psychological needs of the staff. It’s a way to exchange goods or services for positive energy, vitality, and a sense of the importance of their actions, enough to make an employee want to achieve meaningful goals and succeed.

Why Is the Topic of Finding Intangible Motivational Tools Always on Trend?

Because believing that replacing money with prizes changes the motivation process is misguided. Just as total income seems fair for a certain time. And then the realization that “I do more than N months ago, and the functionality is already enough for three people, but the money is still the same” begins. Employees react in exactly the same way to “non-material” prizes at short distances. As a result, soon they start reading info about betting application Naija or chatting with friends instead of completing their tasks.

Let’s break down the mechanics of motivation “goal – effort – result – prize.” If your motivation is supported by a prize for the result and at the same time is not pressured in the process, it is very likely that you will be motivated to achieve the result. No one has ever canceled our quick engagement in a competition. But these mechanics only work for a short time. The goal must be reached by a certain deadline.

Although we put a lot of thought into calculating the “most successful” dynamic (the goal is achievable, the goal is tied to business success metrics, the goal covers a large target audience, and so on), we often don’t realize that at the end of the deadline, when all the prizes have been handed out in triumphant pomp, the backlash begins.

It’s like the weight loss example. While the prize carrot looms ahead, the person is losing weight. Once the result is achieved, when the carrot is received and there is nothing else to motivate, all the pounds go back. Faster or slower. Less than they were, or more than they were. But they come back.

At this point, the old prize motivates the few stubborn employees. The rest are no longer interested in it because it’s been received. And everything is proven. Besides, no one is dismissing different style cases:

I won’t participate because I already have the prize.

I won’t participate, because once again Department N will fake my problems, and I’ll be left with nothing.

I won’t participate, because Department N will take all the prizes, as usual.

I won’t participate, because the prize isn’t so great.

Ending another round of such motivation, we are forced to look for new prizes, new mechanics, new formats. However, they all boil down to the same version: you get the goal – you reach it – you get the prize – you roll back. And imagination dries up, the goals grow, the value of the prizes grows. Sooner or later, this endless search for updates becomes meaningless and does not motivate us.

What Are the Tools of Non-material Motivation?

It’s to work with the psychological needs of each employee. Let’s understand that it’s unnecessary to work with everyone. There are achievers, and there are stragglers. The first group should be motivated. The latter needs to be gotten rid of. To hope that the best will become even better, and the worst will become at least average, is utopia.

It’s necessary to motivate in the long run. Besides, the achievers have long needed meaning, goals, the importance of their tasks, and fun!

That’s what you can give these champions.

Autonomy

Achievers have a need for choice. It is the need to realize that what we do is our choice of our own free will. The need to realize that we are the initiators of our own actions. Often conscious people wonder: if I don’t choose my path, they choose it for me, but who are these people? Are they competent? Do they understand my motives?

Here’s what to do in such a situation:

Set long-term goals, not goals. Let those goals be related to the business and to the values of the employees. Make them ambitious and ambitious.

Don’t give a ready-made algorithm for achieving the goal. Don’t dictate the steps. Ask for options for a vision of achievement, generate ideas together, evaluate, and make decisions.

Don’t overuse control. Don’t pick on deadlines if there are problems not with laziness but with organizational barriers. Don’t pick on the quality if the components of the result were jacked up. Appreciate the effort employees put into solving each problem.

Belonging

This is our need to care for others and receive care from them in return. The need to feel that we are contributing to something greater than ourselves.

Show the connection of activities to the well-being of others in the company, the well-being of customers, the well-being of the community.

Never manipulate. Your employees will begin to feel something opposite of affiliation if they realize that you are using them and your attention is fake. Become suspicious that they are a means to your personal ends.

Competence

Our daily need to feel competent to deal with daily challenges and tasks.

Stop patronizing employees and calculating risks without their knowledge. Stop covering for them where they don’t need to be.

Create an atmosphere where development is a joy, not a necessity. Competency development is not an obligation, but an opportunity for growth, recognition, and career advancement.

Try to start with yourself. Ask yourself questions: are my goals and objectives really “mine”? Do I feel comfortable achieving them? Am I under pressure or is it my conscious choice? Am I sure I understand the significance of my contribution to the company’s development? Am I being pushed “under the arm” with “valuable advice”? Am I being manipulated or is the relationship open? How often do I say “thank you”? Do I feel like an expert? Does no one challenge me in this opinion?

Do the work with yourself and then go to your people. You won’t spend money, but time and energy. This is how you acquire a professional team that is willing to do anything. This is what intangible motivation is all about.

