Non-oil export: Fidelity Bank sensitises customers on opportunities

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) efforts towards actualising $200 billion in foreign exchange repatriation from non-oil exports over the next five years have been given a major boost with a recently held workshop for exporters and investors in Akure, Ondo State. Hosted by leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, the workshop tagged, Harnessing Export Business Opportunities, CBN RT200 FX Policy: Policy Sensitisation, Emerging Sector Issues & Implications to Business, had in attendance representatives from key stakeholders in the Nigerian financial services and export industries. Also in attendance were representatives from the Nigerian Export and Import Bank (NEXIM), the Cocoa Exporters Association of Nigeria, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) amongst others. Speaking on the need for strategic planning in the non-oil sector, Head of Export and Agric Businesses at Fidelity Bank, Isaiah Ndukwe, said the bank is well positioned to advance the CBN policy thrust to reduce the country’s dependence on oil revenue.

 

