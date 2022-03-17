Non-oil export: Fidelity Bank sensitises customers on opportunities

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) efforts towards actualising $200 billion in foreign exchange repatriation from non-oil exports over the next five years have been given a major boost with a recently held workshop for exporters and investors in Akure, Ondo State. Hosted by leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, the workshop tagged, Harnessing Export Business Opportunities, CBN RT200 FX Policy: Policy Sensitisation, Emerging Sector Issues & Implications to Business, had in attendance representatives from key stakeholders in the Nigerian financial services and export industries. Also in attendance were representatives from the Nigerian Export and Import Bank (NEXIM), the Cocoa Exporters Association of Nigeria, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) amongst others. Speaking on the need for strategic planning in the non-oil sector, Head of Export and Agric Businesses at Fidelity Bank, Isaiah Ndukwe, said the bank is well positioned to advance the CBN policy thrust to reduce the country’s dependence on oil revenue.
Related Articles
GCR issues AAA+(NG), A1+(NG) to Dangote Cement
Dangote Cement Plc, Africa’s largest cement producer, has announced the publication of the upgraded credit ratings from Global Credit Ratings. Global Credit Ratings has upgraded the long term issuer rating of Dangote Cement to AAA (NG) and affirmed the short term issuer rating of A1+(NG), with outlook accorded as Stable. In addition, GCR has upgraded […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Premium Pension reappoints Mairami as MD
The Board of Directors of Premium Pension Limited has approved the reappointment of Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami as the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer for another term, effective January 2, 2022. It will be recalled that Mairami was first appointed in January 2018 for a term of four years. The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Consumer good stocks gain N71bn in 2 months
Investors in consumer goods’ sector quoted on the main board of the nation’s stock market gained about N71 billion in the last two months of 2021 (September and October) following positive sentiments witnessed by the local bourse. The market sentiment of the sector, which comprises segments such as automobiles/ auto parts, beverages, food products, household […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)