‘Non-oil revenue likely to outperform budget estimates’

Given the data on the performance of the economy released by the minister of finance, budget and national planning last week, Nigeria’s oil revenue this year will likely outperform budget estimates, analysts at CSL Research have said. The analysts, who made the prediction in a report released yesterday, averred that with oil revenue likely to significantly fall short of target in 2022, “the government needs to focus more on increasing non-oil revenue to achieve fiscal con- solidation.”

They stated: “Based on the four-month fiscal report of the economy released by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, FGN’s retained revenue was only N1.63 trillion, 49 per cent of the prorated target of N3.32 trillion. The revised government expenditure for 2022 was estimated at an all-time high of N17.31 trillion.

“Revenue projection of N9.96 trillion will likely underperform estimate as already being seen in Q1. in our view, oil revenue will significantly fall short of target, but non-oil revenue will outperform budget estimates. For non-oil revenue, we believe that the authorities’ non-oil revenue targets particularly on VAT and CIT collections are achievable. Even as of April 2022, collections from VAT and CIT revenue hit 98 per cent and 99 per cent of their prorated targets, respectively.” The analysts added: “While we retain our 2022 real GDP growth forecast at 2.8 per cent, based on the January to April actual revenue figure of N1.63 trillion as released by Ahmed, annualised federal revenue comes to N4.89 trillion with a deficit of N12.42 trillion. This implies gross federal revenue to GDP ratio of 2.6 per cent based on our forecast nominal GDP of N188.38 trillion ($453.12 billion) Crude oil production reached a low of 1.28mbd. (Including condensates) in May 2022. “We do not anticipate any significant recovery in the near term, and this will continue to keep oil revenue below budgeted target. In our view, the government needs to focus more on increasing non-oil revenue to achieve fiscal consolidation.”

