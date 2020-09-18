Non-oil tax revenue defies COVID-19, says FIRS boss

In spite of the global economic upheaval caused by the COVID- 19 pandemic, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has continued to record significant increase in collectable tax revenue from the non-oil sector of the economy. Executive Chairman, FIRS, Mr. Muhammad Nami, disclosed this in Abuja during a courtesy call on the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, by members of the FIRS board, a statement issued by FIRS’ Director, Corporate communications, Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, said. Nami attributed the increase in the non-oil sector receipt to reform measures introduced by the FIRS board and management as well as the renewed vigour in the service workforce. According to Nami, non-oil tax receipts had consistently contributed 75 to 90 per cent of the total tax revenue in recent months. For instance, Nami said out of N490 billion collected by the service in July, only N52 billion was from the oil sector with the rest coming in through non-oil receipts.

Nami commended the minister for her support to the FIRS and its board since their inauguration earlier in the year and solicited a closer working relationship between the service and her ministry. Attesting to Nami’s disclosure, the minister commended the management and board of the FIRS for working to limit the disruptive impact of COVID-19 on government revenue through their proactive reforms, noting that this had made it possible for the three tiers of government to receive their monthly statutory allocations from the federation accounts. According to a statement by Director, Communications and Liaison Department, FIRS, Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, the minister observed that Value Added Tax (VAT) and Stamp Duties’ receipts had boosted government revenue despite the pandemic. Ahmed pledged to continue to support the management and board of the FIRS and tasked the service to work harder towards diversifying government revenue sources further away from the dependence on oil.

Like this: Like Loading...