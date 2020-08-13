Non-payment of salaries: Ogun lecturer slumps, dies

Metro & Crime

A lecturer with the Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu-Ijebu, Oladeji Adebolujo, of Fine Arts Department, School of Vocational and Technical Education, has reportedly slumped and died at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, the State capital.
According to available information, the lecturer, who was said to have last received his salary in May 2020, half payment, while about 65 months staff salaries and arrears still owned by the state government, died on Wednesday.
Some Lecturers of the school have died in recent months.
One of them, Tajudeen Tunji Oropo, died at Ososa River in September 2019.
Others include Dele Asipa, O.A. Abogunri, Semion Mabadeje of Agric Department, died of diabetics complications due to non-payment of his salary, and one Mrs. Benson, who was said to have died in June 2020 due to non-availability of funds to treat herself.
Some Non-Academic staff of the College were also said to have slumped while at work.
It would be recalled that the unending demands of the lecturers for their legitimate rights reached a climax in mid-2018 when former Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s administration stopped payment of their salaries and subvention for 16 months.
Sources among the lecturers claimed nothing has changed since the Dapo Abiodun Administration came into office last year.

