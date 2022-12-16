Non-remittance of pensions pushes us into extortion, desperation – Police sources

…’we’re in bondage but can’t complain’

S erving and retired policemen have alleged that their pensions are being deducted, but not being remitting same to the contributory pension scheme and that has pushed them into extortion and desperation to make money. It is worthy of note that while in service, the fear of no hope for a better future, by way of a fall back savings in retirement, has pushed some policemen to engage in extortion and desperate actions aimed at amassing money, especially when they get close to retirement. Some policemen who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity said majority of them are dying in silence. The policemen alleged that the kind of pension scheme they have been saddled with has created alot of disparity between them and other law enforcement agencies, making them to be wallowing in poverty after retirement.

Sometimes I asked myself why did I join the police

A policeman said he has been asking himself why he chose to join the Force, because of the disparity between them and other security agencies. He said it takes the grace of God to survive as a policeman, because if you decided not to be involved in bribery and only depend on your salary, it takes the grace of God to survive. That those of them who died in active service that it take their family members years to get what is due to them. “Some of us have become commercial bus drivers in Lagos, while those who cannot drive are always aggressive to make money through any means for survival.

Some junior police have worked their way to Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) where they get their hazard allowance, wardrobe allowance. One of them who just left Lagos State Command bought a new car worth about N7 million, but some of us who have put in our best in the service cannot afford to buy a new car, what we want is a better working environment for us and those coming after us. “We in the police are zombies, we cannot talk nor protest, it is only you the journalists that can help us. We are dying in silence.

There was a time the Senate conducted a public hearing on police pension scheme, up till now nothing has been done about it, after first reading, second reading, there was even a public hearing on it, yet nothing tangible came out of it. “It is like there are cabals, who are benefitting from police pension, yet government wants the best from us, how can they get it? When we are also not getting our right. It is obvious that the police authority and the Federal Government only want us to work and go home after retirement with nothing to fall back on, what a wicked country.”

He added that the most annoying part of it is that after serving for 35 years, a Commissioner of Police will go home with a paltry pension of N75,0000, even his family members and community would be looking up to him that somebody with such rank should be a rich officer. “It is unfortunate that such money cannot buy three fairly used tyres, which is why Nigerians are complaining that police are corrupt, every senior officers and the rank and file are always in the newspaper for corrupt act, because they also want to survive. We, the junior officers are the worst with our take home after retirement. Some of us receive between N24,000 and N26,000 after 35 years in active service. It is only from the ranks of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Inspector General of Police (IGP), that is exempted from the contributory pension, when they retire they get their full benefits, AIG’s go home with N1.5 million benefits, while IGPs go with N1.8 million and DIG go with reasonable benefits, those of us who are below them in rank are the ones suffering.”

I have warned my children never to join police

Another policeman who also didn’t want his name in print said a time is coming when government will be begging youths to join the police. He said as for him, his children always query him to know why he joined the Force when there were different options then, but he chose to be enlisted into the Force, but he has no option now, it is late. “Some youths who are joining the police force now are doing it out of lack of employment and poverty in the country. Their belief is that when they join the police they will make money by collecting bribe or indiscriminate arrest and extortion. It is not every police person that collects bribe or extort Nigerians. “Recently, there was a report in one of the national dailies that Nigerians are in poverty, it is among those who want to secure a job that sees the police as an option for survival. Our pension is being deducted from our salaries, yet they are not remitting it. What do we stand to gain after retirement? I have a friend who resigned from the Force and travelled to Canada for survival. “We, the junior policemen are not enjoying the work, we are only doing it because we have no option. If you are posted from Lagos to Ondo State command for example, you should have been able to sleep in a better place, but the reverse is the case, some sleep in the open space at the Command, some in the office. Alot of anomalies are ongoing in the Force, the present Inspector General of Police has tried his best, but more needs to be done, we want to enjoy like our other counterparts in other security agencies. “They are still deducting from us, the little salary we are earning. Our mouth is locked, we cannot complain. The deduction is affecting us. You journalists are our mouth and our hands are tied. We can’t embark on strike, those who tried it last time where are they today? Where do express our grievances, our ill- treatment, we cannot complain? We are seriously under bondage, we cannot ventilate our job complaints, things are not done right in Nigeria Police Force. It is a very pathetic situation, we are dying in silence. We need improvement in the Force.” A Deputy Superintendent of Police attached to Ogun State Police Command who also spoke with our correspondent said it is a shame for a country like Nigeria to be deducting police pension without remitting same to the appropriate place. The distraught police officer noted that after working for 35 years some policemen always take up a security job in some organisations, noting that assuming such policeman received better pay after retirement such a person can start up a business for survival or venture into a lucrative business. “It is a shame seeing policemen on Lagos Ibadan Expressway waiting to escort a vehicle with the hope of getting money to sustain their family members and compliment what they are earning. Never in my life would I allow my children to join the Force. My salary is being deducted every months, yet it is not remitted. We are dying. “In Ogun State Police Command, each unit were mandated to contribute N150,000 to support the just concluded police sports in Akwa- Ibom. My brother there is alot of anomalies in the Force that needs to be in order.

Security experts reaction on police welfare

Some security experts frown at the man-ner serving and retired policemen are being treated, noting that it’s sad that their welfare are not adequately taken care of, while in service and upon retirement. The Executive Director, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), a nonprofit organisation, Okechukwu Nwanguma said police pension has remained a controversial issue for a very long time. Nwanguma said this is not the first time police officers are making allegations of being shortchanged in pension payments- deductions without remitting to the appropriate quarters, retired officers not receiving what is due to them as pension after retirement and sundry complaints of corruption in the management of police pension.

He noted that this has led to agitations and demand for the creation of a police pension board as the NPF remains the only security agency still under the contributory pension scheme under the pension commission. “It is criminal to tamper with the life savings of anyone who has rendered service to his country after retirement. Police pension include monthly deductions from police officers’ salaries which is meant to be saved and paid in full upon retirement from service. To tamper with a retiree’s pension is a crime that should be punished for deterrence.

“It is sad that police officers welfare are not adequately taken care of while in service and upon retirement, pension managers still want to rob them. It is the knowledge by police officers, while in service, that there is no hope of a better future by way of a fall back savings in retirement that pushes them to engage in extortion and desperate actions aimed at amassing money, especially close to retirement.” Police officers are entitled to adequate welfare conditions while in service and in retirement. It is important to humanise the police and make it attractive to the best hands. A security expert and veteran journalist who have covered police for a decade, Mr. Frank Oshanugo said his position on the issue is that if truly salaries of policemen are being deducted to fund their pension, then they deserve to be paid their pension upon retirement.

He said if such deductions are not remitted appropriately to the Pension Fund Administrators (PFA), it means the authorities have run foul of the Pension Act. “It is criminal to with-hold deductions made from salaries, because it is likely that such deductions being with-held will never be credited to the beneficiaries account. Such a breach will ultimately pose some obstacle for the policemen involved at the end of their service when terminal benefits ought to be paid.

“There have been instances where officers’ salaries deducted as pension fund were not remitted to the PFA and such officers became disappointed at the end of their service when it was discovered that what they got was not what they are actually entitled to. “There is no better way to ensure that policemen’s welfare is absolutely guaranteed when their terminal or severance package is tampered with, so as to boost their morale for those who are in service, while those who have retired are rendered useless.” When contacted, the Force Police Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi didn’t respond to messages sent to him, or calls to his phone number.

