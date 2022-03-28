Non Service of Charge: Court threatens to strike out FG’s N2.9bn corruption suite against Okorocha

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Monday threatened to strike out a N2.9 billion money laundering criminal charges brought against Senator Rochas Okorocha by the Federal Government.

Trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo threatened to throw out the charges following the inability of the Federal Government to serve them on Okorocha as required by law.

At the resumed trial, for the second time, the Federal Government through its counsel, Cosmos Ugwu told the court that he has not been able to see Okorocha and serve him with the charges.

The counsel informed the court that he would make efforts and would continue to make efforts until he succeeds in serving the former Imo State governor with the court papers.

He subsequently applied for another adjournment to enable him to do everything within his power to serve the court papers in line with provisions of the law.

However, his excuse for not serving charges on Okorocha did not go down well with the judge who reminded him that the same story was played out on February 22 when the defendant ought to have taken his plea.

Justice Ekwo said categorically that he was not going to continue to take flimsy excuses from the lawyer and would not help him to do his job.

In a short ruling, the judge granted the request for the second adjournment and warned the government’s lawyer to demonstrate seriousness or else, the case would be struck out.

