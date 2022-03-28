Politics

Non Service of Charge: Court threatens to strike out FG’s N2.9bn corruption suite against Okorocha

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Monday threatened to strike out a N2.9 billion money laundering criminal charges brought against Senator Rochas Okorocha by the Federal Government.

Trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo threatened to throw out the charges following the inability of the Federal Government to serve them on Okorocha as required by law.

At the resumed trial, for the second time, the Federal Government through its counsel, Cosmos Ugwu told the court that he has not been able to see Okorocha and serve him with the charges.

The counsel informed the court that he would make efforts and would continue to make efforts until he succeeds in serving the former Imo State governor with the court papers.

He subsequently applied for another adjournment to enable him to do everything within his power to serve the court papers in line with provisions of the law.

However, his excuse for not serving charges on Okorocha did not go down well with the judge who reminded him that the same story was played out on February 22 when the defendant ought to have taken his plea.

Justice Ekwo said categorically that he was not going to continue to take flimsy excuses from the lawyer and would not help him to do his job.

In a short ruling, the judge granted the request for the second adjournment and warned the government’s lawyer to demonstrate seriousness or else, the case would be struck out.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Africa’s problem is mismanagement of resources – Franzek

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Prof. Ernst Josef Franzek is a German specialist in neurology, psychiatry and psychotherapy with special interest in Nigeria. In this interview, he speaks about his organisation: ‘Legionnaire for Mankind’s Health,’ passion for Nigeria and brain drain, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports Why did you decide to setup Legionnaire for Mankind’s Health? The population of […]
Politics

Gender equality: How ethno-religious sentiments frustrated bill

Posted on Author CHUKWU DAVID

CHUKWU DAVID reports on how ethno-religious considerations truncated the move by the Senate to pass for second reading, the bill on women empowerment and gender equality in Nigeria The Senate is again about to dash the hope of Nigerians, particularly those who have been on the vanguard of promotion of women empowerment and gender equality […]
Politics

APC’ll overcome internal crisis after convention –Okechukwu

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Mr. Osita Okechukwu is the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the forthcoming national convention of the party, crisis in some state chapters and reconciliation moves, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports Recently the APC Governors […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica