Non-service of court processes stall hearing of Kyari's extradition suit

Court reschedules April 27 for hearing

Hearing in the suit seeking to extradite the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari to the United States of America, USA, to face trial over his alleged involvement with a notorious internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, was yesterday stalled before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over non-service of the processes filed on the defendant The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had approached the Court with extradition application. Stating why the application was filed, Abubakar Malami said he was satisfied that the request for Kyari to be surrendered, was not made to persecute or punish him on account of his race, religion, nationality or political opinions, but in good faith and the interest of justice.

According to him, Kyari, “if surrendered, will not be prejudiced at his trial and will not be punished, detained or restricted in his personal liberty, by reason of his race, nationality or political opinions,” adding that having regard to all the circumstances in which the alleged offence was committed, it would not be unjust or oppressive, or severe a punishment, to surrender him. However, when the matter was called, Kyari’s counsel, Nureni Jimoh, SAN, told the court that his client was yet to be served with any of the processes the AGF filed against him.

Nureni said there was no way his client would have been able to respond to the extradition request, since he was not served. Responding, counsel to the AGF, Pius Akutah, admitted that the Respondent was yet to be served with processes in the application marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/249/2022. He said the inability of the office of the AGF to serve the Respondent was due to the drug trafficking charge the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, also entered against Kyari, before the court. Akutah, argued that he has 14 days within which he could still effect the service in accordance with the law.

While adjourning the case, trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the Applicant (AGF) to ensure that DCP Kyari was served before the next date. The court held that upon service of the processes, Kyari, would be at liberty to file his response within 14 days. It further gave an extra seven days for the parties to perfect the filing processes. The court consequently adjourned till April 27.

 

