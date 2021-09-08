Metro & Crime

Nonagenarian, 6 others arraigned for forgery, threat to life

Seven persons including a nonagenarian and a former international parliamentarian were yesterday arraigned before a Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ogbomoso Town in Oyo State on allegation of conspiracy and forgery, publication of false documents, as well as, written threats to murder another traditional title holder and his family members in the Ogbomoso magisterial district.

 

The defendants were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Muideen Salami by the Commissioner of Police represented by the prosecutor, Mr M.A. Ojei, while Dr. Olutayo Oyewale held the watching brief for the complainants.

 

They are: Chief Mathew Wojuade Ademola (92), Wojuade Gbeniga (52), Wojuade Philip (45), Bello Semiu Opeyemi (33), Eyolade Joshua Adewumi (26), Adeniyi Idowu (39), and Dr. Folaranmi Oyebamiji (55), a former lawmaker and international parliamentarian

