Nonagenarian advocates return of schools to missionaries

Nonagenar i an, Chief Funke Arthur- Worrey, has called for the return of schools to the missionaries for efficient management. The educationist, whose 95th birthday anniversary comes up on April 23, said products of missionary schools were better trained in character and in learning than those of contemporary schools being run by the government. Arthur-Worrey said: “We had teachers that were dedicated and approached teaching with the fear of God and with the knack to see that pupils finish well to become good citizens.” She frowned on the deviant behaviour in schools these days, saying such vices as rape, gangsterism and indecent dressing were outcomes of a failed system.
