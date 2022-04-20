Education

Nonagenarian advocates return of schools to missionary

Nonagenarian, Chief Funke Arthur-Worrey has lent her voice to the call for a return of schools to the missionaries for efficient management while the government oversees them to ensure affordability.

The educationist, a former President of Lioness Club Ikeja and a Lagos socialite, whose 95th birthday anniversary comes up April 23, said that products of missionary schools; were better trained in character and in learning than those of contemporary schools run by the government.

Arthur-Worrey recalled how the mission schools built in them passion for the teaching profession and concern to see that pupils entrusted in their care made the best of the educational system unlike what was obtained in the present system.

“We heard teachers of the missionaries that are dedicated, approach teaching with the fear of God and with the knack to see that pupils finish well to become good citizens. Alongside the class, work skills were taught by the missionaries to aid the school products to earn a living aside from their educational certification.

“Good conducts of persons within and outside school was emphasised with the community and elderly in society helping to check pupils’ excesses and unruly behaviours.

“Apart from the structurally defined school system that regimental pruning pupils’ character in school, the missionaries had a feedback mechanism from the community that keeps the children on their toes to meet up expected standards in all facets,” she stated.

She frowned at the rampant deviant behaviours among pupils, saying that such vices as rape, gangsterism and indecent dressing were outcomes of the failed system.

 

Our Reporters

